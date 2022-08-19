Who is who in ‘The House of the Dragon’: cast and characters of the series that opens on August 21 | Television | Entertainment

fans of Game of Thrones (game of Thrones) in all parts of the world are eagerly awaiting the release of the house of the dragon (House Of The Dragon) this August 21 at HBOMax. This is the prequel that tells the fictional story of the civil war Targaryensset 172 years before the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen.

It is obvious that Emily Clarkwho gave life to Daenerys, will not appear in this installment based on the literary saga Song of ice and fireof George R.R. Martinmuch less the rest of the actors who accompanied her in GOT.

Who will make up the cast of HOTD? A whole new set of characters will be joining the franchise played by some big British names. These include Matt Smith, known for his role as Doctor Whoand Rhys Ifans, who starred Notting Hill Y Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

The fandom of the trilogy of The Hobbit you’ll also recognize a familiar face, Graham McTavish, who played the dwarf Dwalin. Learn more about them, as well as the rest of the cast.

Matt Smith is Prince Daemon Targaryen

Matt, 39, will play the younger brother of King Viserys, a dragon rider. Matt previously characterized the eleventh Doctor Who of the BBC and Prince Philip of Edinburgh in The Crown of Netflix. Recently Matt also became Milo, the main antagonist of the supernatural superhero movie Morbiusnext to Jared Leto.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (present)

Emma, ​​30, is in charge of the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the eldest daughter of King Viserys and rider of dragons. Previously, Emma played roles in Wild Bill on ITV and in the BBC drama wanderlust. Emma is a British celebrity who identifies as non-binary, although all of her roles have been female.

Milly Alcock is also Princess Rhaenyra, as a young woman

Milly is a 22-year-old Australian actress who will be the young version of Princess Rhaenyra. Her television debut came in 2014 with the Australian romantic comedy Wonderland, where he had a supporting role. Most of her resume consists of Australian shows and movies, including The School (2018), The Gloaming (2020), Reckoning (2019) and others.

Paddy Considine is King Viserys Targaryen

Paddy, 48, will play the “warm and friendly” King Viserys Targaryen. Paddy previously played roles in Hot Fuzz and in The Bourne Ultimatumthe third installment of the franchise Bournestarring Matt Damon.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Rhys, 55, will play Ser Otto, the Hand of the King and Alicia’s father. Some may recognize Rhys from classics like Notting Hilllike Spike, and in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One, like the kind but fearful Xenophilius Lovegood. Rhys will answer to many more as Dr. Curt Connors, or the Lizard, in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Olivia Cooke as Alicia Hightower

Olivia, 28, will portray Otto’s daughter with “courtly grace and great political acumen,” says HBO. She previously landed unforgettable roles in Ready Player Oneby Steven Spielberg and in Bates Motelthe prequel to Psycho by Alfred Hitchcock.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (‘The Sea Serpent’)

Steve, 57, will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, a famous nautical adventurer. He previously starred It’s A Sin Y Prince of Persia: The Sands of Timelike the warrior Seso.

Eve Best is Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Eve, 51, will play “The Queen That Never Was,” Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. Eve previously starred Nurse Jackiean American medical comedy-drama.

An extended list of the cast of House of the Dragon

Other protagonists of the cast of the house of the dragon They include Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen, Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen, Emily Carey as a young Alicent Hightower, Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon, Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong.