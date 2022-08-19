Who is the actor in the picture? Some stars had beginnings that they prefer to forget and this is an example

Rising to fame isn’t an easy road, and many stars have had screen starts they’d rather forget.

For a better example, the image that heads this content, which belongs to a 1993 horror comedy titled The crazy stop of the monsters (Freaked). Could you tell who the actor in the image is? He is someone who is now very popular and loved by the public.

Well, incredible as it may seem, the actor that appears in the image of The crazy parade of the monsters is Keanu Reeves himselfinterpreter well known to all for his roles in the popular sagas of Matrix and John Wick, among other films.

Directed by Tom Stern and Alex Winter and starring Brooke Shields and William Sadler, the film revolves around Ricky Coogan, an ambitious and greedy teen idol who is hired by the evil ESS Corporation and sent to the Republic of Santa Flan, in America. of the South, to promote a toxic biogenetic fertilizer, Grotex 24.

Banned from the US because of the mutations he causes, Ricky will never reach his destination because he decides to stop at a monster fair on the way.

Among these monsters is Ortiz the Dog Boy, who is played by an uncredited Keanu Reeves in the film.

How is it possible that Keanu Reeves participated in this unknown film when he was emerging as a star? Let’s remember that The crazy stop of the monsters is from 1993 and just a year before he starred in Bram Stoker’s Dracula with Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder.

However, Fox was not happy and decided to bury the film. Although Fox boss Joe Roth had defended the film, executives had no interest in its release when he left the company.

However, the film The Crazy Parade of the Monsters was very well received at festival screenings, but that was thanks to the fact that its directors had to distribute the tape on their own.

Even with it, It’s surprising that under that make-up dog boy was Keanu Reeves himself.don’t you think?