Who is Tatiana Maslany, star of ‘She Hulk’: her ’11 clones’ and her almost ruined wedding because of her dog

The world of superheroes is celebrating with one of the most anticipated series of the moment: she-hulk. A story that talks about Jennifer Walters, an introvert and self-conscious lawyeralthough with a lot of intelligence that makes him win almost all his cases.

After a terrible accident, he needs a blood transfusion and receives it from his cousin Bruce Banner, better known as Hulk. This assumes that she acquires her powers, even though she does retain her intelligence. The actress chosen to give birth to her has been Tatiana Maslany, a little known star despite having worked on countless blockbusters.

We tell you here some of the curiosities more interesting about it.

An actress of quintuple descent

Tatiana Maslany is a 36-year-old Canadian actress who began in the world of acting with only nine years old. He appeared in several series and children’s programs on Canadian television, however, it was not until he entered high school that came to have relevant roles in productions of this country as Heartland either Being Erica.

The actress has always confessed that she comes from a humble family, since his father was a carpenter and his mother a translator. However, he had many facilities to study because he has Polish, Romanian, German, Austrian, and Ukrainian descent. She was able to learn all of these languages ​​to a greater or lesser extent, as well as English and French.

From a very young age, film critics went crazy with her. In 2009, she won the award for best performance at the sundance festival with his role in the film Grown up movie star.

‘Orphan Black’, the challenge of making 11 characters

Although if his face sounds familiar to you, it is surely because of the leading role he got in 2013 in Orphan Black. She played a con artist who gets caught up in a conspiracy and he ends up discovering that he has 10 clones. They did not stop raining awards and the public will freak out that the actress could play 11 characters at once.

He was nominated three times for the Emmy Awards and he won one of them in 2016. In addition, she was nominated for the Golden Globes in 2014.

Her dream courtship with Tom Cullen

Tatiana has been quite discreet in relation to his private life, and he even keeps his Instagram account private. She was dating for many years with actor Tom Cullen, They met in 2011 recording the miniseries a world without end and love arose. In 2012, it was the first time that the couple attended a premiere together. and in 2013 she confessed in Esquire that most of his partners were “friends of his who ended up falling in love”.



Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen // Getty Images



The couple did not officially communicate that they were together, but it was evident. Also, he always talked in interviews about her and he was full of compliments when commenting on his role in Orphan Black: “She’s the only actress I know who can do that. It’s like Meryl Streep. She is really magical”

“I like working with her because she’s amazing, and I love working with people who terrify me, because they are so good. And she’s the scariest actress I’ve ever worked with, because she’s the best actress I’ve ever worked with,” the actor always had her on a pedestal.

In their line, they did not give an official date of the breakup, but it was around 2019, just the moment they both stopped following each other on Instagram. After that, she moved into a house they had bought in Los Angeles.

Her dog Earl almost ruined her wedding.

In 2020, she began a relationship with the actor Brendan Hines and this 2022 got married. In an interview with The late show with Stephen Colbert, Tatiana confirmed that she had married him: “There are certain things that you want to keep private and we felt that you were the right person to tell him.”



Tatiana Maslany and Brendan Hines // Getty Images



He gave some very funny details about the link, such as that the one in charge of wearing the rings was his dog Earl, however, they married in the field and the pet ended up losing the rings, luckily they were able to find them: “Earl had the little ring box around his neck and Brendan and I did the ‘first time in our outfits’ thing. Earl ran up to me and we were in this field… There’s a great photo where you can see that Earl lost the rings.



Tatiana Maslany’s Pet // YouTube



The actress showed the photograph in which she could be seen on the program, since her Instagram account is private and does not allow any fan to have access to them.