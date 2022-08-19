Who is Jay Shetty, the coach of the stars will officiate the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jay Shetty He is the man of the weekend. the acquaintance coach of the stars has been chosen by Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck to be the master of ceremonies of his second wedding, whose stage is the house that the actor has in Georgia.

His name has been given to the gossip website PageSix a source close to the couple and has explained why has he been chosen? Jay Shetty is a friend of the singer, whom he met in January 2021 when he interviewed her for his podcast OnPurpose. Thus began their friendship that continues more than a year later and that this weekend takes another step with the second wedding of the bennifer.

She is not the first to officiate coach. He also married Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell in Colorado last September 2021.

Who is Coach Jay Shetty?

born ago 34 years in Great Britain and indian descentJay Shetty studied business in the UK. There he met a monk who encouraged him to spend his summers living the lifestyle of a Vedic monk in a ashramwhich is a monastery in Mumbai.

After three years as a monk in India, meditating every day for four to eight hours and dedicating his life to helping others, he returned to London to pass on what he had learned to his stressed-out friends. She educated them in wellness, purpose, and mindfulness, and that’s how Shetty became one of the world’s most popular thought leaders.

In New York, Arianna Huffington, founder of Thrive Global, hired him to produce videos on relationships, wellness, mental health for Huffington Post and in February 2019 he launched his podcast On Purpose with Jay Shettyin which he talks to celebrities and successful people about their life goals.

In response to this question, Jennifer Lopez replied: “I think it’s empower, inspire and entertain, that people are inspired to be better. Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg died I had the privilege of meeting her and I asked her, ‘What can I do to help the world that has gone so crazy lately?’ She told me: ‘Exactly what you do. Everyone should be dedicated to what they do best, and in doing so they will help the world.”

In 2020 he released his first book, Think like a monk: Train your mind for inner peace and achieve a fulfilling lifebecause, once you learn how to do it, “you will know how to overcome negativity, how to stop overthinking, why comparison kills love, how to use your fear to your advantage, how to learn from everyone, why you are not your thoughts, how to find your purpose in life and much more”.

Shetty has more than 11 million followers on Instagram and is the chief purpose officer of the Calm app, according to his Instagram bio.

Married since 2016

Shetty has been married since 2016. In April of that year, he married the 32-year-old vegan chef. Radhi Devlukia Shettywho appears frequently in his podcast.

The couple met in 2013 and, as he told Devlukia-Shetty on their fourth wedding anniversary, it was decisive for the chef’s career. “When I met you seven years ago I had no plans, money or ideas about what I was going to dojust a lot of passion”, he wrote next to a photo on Facebook of his wedding day.

Shetty helped him find his way and together they have also created a line of tea called Sama Tea. It is the first partner project of hers.