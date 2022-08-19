Where to take street this weekend?

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Puerto Rico (MAC), from its cultural equity program MAC in the neighborhood, invites the general public to the concert “Sing a town: Bohemia archive- Living Memory” by singer-songwriter Lizbeth Román together with community talents, to take place in the Villa Pesquera de Cataño this coming Sunday, August 21 at 4:00 PM.

outdoor gallery

The mayor of Quebradillas, Heriberto Vélez Vélez announced the celebration of a special art night called Open Air Gallery Night. The activity will take place this Friday, August 19, from 4:00 PM and will include the participation of plastic artists and art workshops, all held in the streets of the town’s urban area. The activity will take place in the streets surrounding the Quebradilla public square. There the artists will perform works of art live and others will have exhibitions of their works that include paintings, portraits, among others, available to the public. They are joined by around a dozen artisans who will also exhibit their art pieces which will be available for sale.

This coming Sunday, August 21, the pianist Michael Lewin, the violinist Henry Hutchinson and the cellist Elisa Sádaba will perform works from Scarlatti, Franck, Debussy, Liszt and Beethoven. The Fundación Musical de Ponce, in collaboration with the Ponce Campus of the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, invites the general public to enjoy this concert free of charge, starting at 5:00 PM at the Antonio Paoli Theater of the University. Inter-American, Ponce Campus.

Millo Torres & el Tercer Planeta will be one of the main dishes at the celebration of the first anniversary of “Los Trailers Pop-Up & Market Food”, in Bayamón, a gastronomic meeting place made up of local entrepreneurs in the urban area. The appointment will be this Friday, August 19, at 9:00 PM preceded by the band La Señal. On Saturday the music will be in charge of the band Plagio, starting at 6:00 in the afternoon, while on Sunday the closing begins at 5:00 in the afternoon with DJ TonyG and DJ Gulembo.

Singer Natalia Jiménez has chosen Puerto Rico to start her 20-year tour. It will be this Saturday, August 20, at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, August 21, at 5:00 PM at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in the T-Mobile District.

Today Friday the 19th, tomorrow Saturday the 20th and Sunday the 21st of August Eladio Carrión presents his concert “Sauce Boyz” at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, his solo debut at this venue.

Raquel Sofía and Monsieur Periné will perform this coming Sunday, August 21, at 4:00 PM in the Antonio Paoli Festival Hall of the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce.

Today, Friday, August 19, the exciting tour of the jungle with impressive animals begins, Safari Animal-Tronics, an adventure in the Luis Muñoz Marín Park. For a short time, families will be able to enjoy elephants, giraffes, hippos, tigers, lions, zebras, monkeys, alligators, polar bears, pandas, dozens of birds of paradise, these are just some of the more than 75 hyper-realistic animals, all full-size. natural. Families will experience the excitement during the drive, which lasts more than an hour, through the latitudes of the beautiful scenery of this park. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Tickets are available at Ticketera.

Veteran actress and comedian Noris Joffre returns to the Island to present her most recent show “Marital Status: Happily Divorced!” These new performances will take place today, Friday, August 19, at the Rancho Grande in Añasco and on Saturday, August 21, at the Moneró theater café of the Caguas Fine Arts Center, both presentations starting at 8:30 PM. . Tickets: TicketCenter and for reservations in Añasco you should call 787-464-4175.

Marilyn Pupo, Braulio Castillo, Sara Jarque, Yamaris Latorre and Jason Calderón are part of the cast of this comedy directed by Gilberto Valenzuela. The plot of the play is based on real events and written by Peter Quilter, tells the story of Florence Foster Jenkins an artist that no one was able to break her will to sing. For her, singing and singing until her last days was the only thing that mattered. It was what he was passionate about. glorious; The Worst Female Singer in the World, which has a film version that starred Meryl Streep, was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Awards for best new comedy. Since its London debut, the play has been performed in countries on all continents and has already been acclaimed by more than 1,000,000 spectators.

This funny comedy will be presented from tomorrow, August 20, at the Santurce Fine Arts Center. Tickets: at ticketera.com, tcpr.com and at the CBA box office.

For over a month it has become the #1 family entertainment event on the island. Replicas of his greatest inventions, a 360-degree immersive room, virtual reality area and even photograph yourself in a unique way with the Mona Lisa and the Last Supper. Now you have the last opportunity not to miss this phenomenon of family entertainment, “Da Vinci Experiences and His Real Machines”, which runs until September 5 at The Mall of San Juan. Tickets at Ticketera.