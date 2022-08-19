When is Legally Blonde 3 released? Who returns to the new movie? Where to see in STREAMING?

The making of the film was announced during 2018 and will be written by The Office star Mindy Kaling.

the followers of Legally Blonde have long awaited new news about the third part of the story that will bring back the favorite lawyer of many: Elle Wood.

Although the making of the film was announced in 2018, also confirming the return of most of the stars of the film as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Salma Blair and Luke Wilsonno new information has yet been given about a possible recording start date or possible release date.

However, recently the actor luke wilsonwho played Emmet, the husband of Elle (Withherspoon), gave new details about the third part of the beloved comedy.

In conversation with Good Morning America, Wilson said: “I think I know as much as all of you, but we had a Zoom-call last summer where the entire cast, Jennifer [Coolidge]Matthew [Davis]selma [Blair]They got together and talked, so it was great to see everyone.”

“Reese is such a smart person that I think she’s probably just waiting for the script to be right and the time to be right. It’s going to be a lot of fun to do another movie.”

Will there be a Legally Blonde 3?

The original film was released in 2001 and told the story of a new Harvard law student who entered the institution only to win back her boyfriend Warner, who left her because he needed to be with a more serious-looking woman since he was on his way to becoming a lawyer.

Despite opposing campus traditions, Elle manages to excel in college against all odds and becomes a great lawyer.

In 2018 it was announced that the film will have a third part which will be written by the star of The Office and creator of series such as The Sex Life of College Girls and Never Have i Ever, Mindy Kaling.

Check out the trailer for the first installment below.