What Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding will be like this weekend: from the house of love to the guest list

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are in one of the best moments of their marriage because it is time to celebrate their three-day wedding. Although they were married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, the couple wanted to share their special day with family and friends. The newlyweds are already in Georgiawhere the great event will be, to prepare the last details of the party that will begin this Friday, August 19.

The wedding will take place at Affleck’s farm in Riceboro.Georgia, which he acquired while he was still with JLo in 2002. According to Entertainment Tonightthis property has a special meaning for artists because it is one of the places where they enjoyed their relationship when they were engaged two decades ago.

After having married in the chapel A Little White Chapel, in the presence only of their daughters and with a dress that the actress had kept in her closet, now the celebrity couple intends to share such an important moment with all your guests in a place that also saw their love flourish.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on their honeymoon in Paris

“Ben and Jen are very excited to celebrate their wedding this weekend in Georgia. It’s a special place for them as a couple and they can’t wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends,” a source said. Entertainment Tonight.

The organizer Colin Cowiean exclusive wedding and event planner for celebrities like Nicole Kidman and the Kardashians, will be in charge of all the details of the gala. The wedding will be divided into three days and each of them will have different activities. In some even guests will be present.

This Friday will be the main ceremony rehearsal. The list of guests will participate in it, which until now has not yet been fully detailed to the public, so it is expected that they will enjoy a cocktail and a small gathering.

Saturday will be the main event of the entire wedding. The ceremony will be officiated by host Jay Shetty, who is a very close friend of the couple. This is the day JLo will wear a couture dress designed by Ralph Lauren to swear eternal love with her husband in front of all the attendees.

Ben Affleck and JLo will marry this weekend in Georgia Backgrid/The Grosby Group

And finally on Sunday, the weekend will close with a day of a family picnic to rest from the previous day’s party. The venue is already prepared to receive all the guests and give them the best attention, although we will have to wait to find out all the details that would be documented by the magazine Vogue.

The marriage went on Thursday, one day before the three-day wedding, to the spa glow med, directed by Courtney Victor, with the aim of arriving radiant and more relaxed than ever to your big moment. It was the businesswoman herself who provided all the details of this visit to the magazine People.

According to Courtney, the interpreter of Batman and the protagonist of Wall Street Scammers they looked quite in love and eager to get married in front of all their loved ones. “They are clearly in love. They look very happy and you can see that they form a family unit… It’s just that (JLo) is always impeccable. It’s amazing how beautiful she is. She perfectly represents what a brilliant bride is, ”he mentioned to the quoted medium.

This was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s first wedding

Regarding the guest list, it is known that there will be personalities like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and of course the actor Casey AffleckBen’s brother. Although, being such a large wedding, it is expected that important celebrities and personalities from the entertainment world will also attend.