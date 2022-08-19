What is the life of Viggo Mortensen, Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

He starred in one of the most iconic science fiction and heroic fantasy sagas in film history. Viggo Mortensen played the famous Aragorn in the trilogy of “The Lord of the rings”, a role that immortalized him in the film industry and that earned him several awards such as being considered among the 15 best movie characters of all time -in 2015- by Empire magazine. However, since then little has been known about him… until now.

The actor, a native of New York and of Danish descent, began his career on the big screen in 1985, with the film “Witness”. From there he participated in films such as “Red Tide” (1995) -with Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington-, “Portrait of a Lady” (1996) and “Lieutenant O’Neal” (1997).

However, his catapult to stardom came in the early 2000s when he played Aragorn in “The Lord of the Rings”, a role that initially belonged to Stuart Townsend, but that was withdrawn after four days of filming by decision of the film’s director Peter Jackson considering Townsend too young for the characterization.

Viggo Mortensen characterizing Aragorn (Photo: Warner Bros)

WHAT DID VIGGO MORTENSEN DO AFTER “THE LORD OF THE RINGS”?

After his performance in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy: “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” ​​(2002) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) Mortensen continued to be actively linked to the industry and shot nearly twenty feature films.

Among the films in which he once again stood out for his performance are “Alatriste” (2006), “Green Book (2018) and “Falling” (2020). In this last film he also played the role of director.

He was recently back on the moviegoing spectrum for his stellar performance in the film “Thirteen Lives”, a documentary film that was released at the end of July of this year on the platform Amazon-Prime and that narrates when a soccer team made up of 12 children and their coach were trapped in some natural caves and their subsequent rescue.

WHAT IS THIRTEEN LIVES ABOUT, THE FILM STARRING VIGGO MORTENSEN?

The official synopsis indicates that it deals with “the true story of the international effort to rescue a Thai soccer team trapped in Tham Luang cave during an unexpected storm”.

The world’s most skilled and experienced team of divers with a unique ability to navigate the cave’s labyrinth of narrow and flooded tunnels faced numerous almost insurmountable difficulties, joining Thai police and military forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to achieve the harrowing rescue of the twelve athletes and their coach.

“With the stakes high and the entire world watching, the rescuers embarked on their most challenging dive to date while proving that the human spirit of survival knows no bounds.”reviews the synopsis elsewhere.