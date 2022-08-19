what happened on a day like today?

Among today’s most outstanding ephemeris, the August 9, 1945 occurred the nuclear attack of the United States on the Japanese city of Nagasaki in 1945, on which it dropped an atomic bomb that destroyed the place and left a balance of more than 70 thousand deaths.

The B-29 Bockscar, piloted by Charles Sweeney and renamed “Fat man”, launched the destructive projectile at an altitude of more than 500 meters. The bomb was 3.25 meters long, weighed more than 4,500 kilos and had a power of 25 kilotons.

Although the main objective of the United States was the city of Kokura, at the time of launching the atomic bomb the sky was 70% covered by clouds, which made an accurate launch impossible. Therefore, it was decided to go for the secondary objective, the city of Nagasaki.







Six days after the second explosion in Japan, the Japanese Emperor Hirohito announced the surrender of the Asian country in World War II, which ended two weeks later.

On August 6, three days earlier, the US Army had attacked the city of Hiroshimawhere a balance of between 105,000 and 120,000 deceased persons was recorded.

In turn, the August 9 from 1963 the singer and model was born whitney houston in California, United States. The artist was discovered by the president of the Arista Records label when she sang in different nightclubs in New York with her mother.

Recognized worldwide as “The Voice”, she is the female artist who has won the most awards throughout her career (it is estimated that she won more than 400), including two Emmys, six Grammys and 30 Billboard Music Awards.







Likewise, in 1992 he made his first foray into the cinema in the film “Elguardaespaldas”, for which he recorded six new songs, among which “I Will Always You” stands out, which was later released as a single due to its success.

Married since 1992 with the singer Bobby Brownwith whom he had his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who participated in several songs with whitney houston (“My Love Is Your Love”, “Little Drummer Boy”, and “Family Comes First”).

On the other hand, the August 9 In 1972, the Colombian singer Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez, better known as Juanes. The son of Javier Aristizábal and Alicia Vásquez, the artist became passionate about music when his older brothers taught him to play the flute and the guitar.







With more than 26 Latin Grammys during his career – he launched as a soloist in 2000 after the publication of the album “Look well”, he is the most awarded Colombian singer in history.

In 2008, being considered one of the best Colombian artists of the moment, Juanes carries out the campaign “Peace without borders” against the diplomatic crisis that the Colombian Government was going through with Ecuador and Venezuela. Artists such as Carlos Vives, Alejandro Sanz and Ricardo Montaner, among others, participated in it.

Ephemeris August 9:

– International Day of Solidarity with the struggle of Women in South Africa and Namibia

– International Day of Indigenous Peoples

– Special Education Teacher’s Day (in Argentina)

1817 – Justo Arosamena is born, considered the creator of the State of Panama in 1855, and of whom he was its first President.

1821 – General José de San Martín declares the constitutional regime of Spain in Peru abolished.

1821 – The University of Buenos Aires is definitively founded, whose first rector was Dr. Antonio Saenz.

1822 – The Faculty of Medicine begins to function in Buenos Aires.

1852 – A Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation between Argentina and the Kingdom of Portugal is signed in Buenos Aires.

1871 – José Mármol, poet, dies.

1914 – President Roque Sáenz Peña dies and Victorino de la Plaza takes office.

1930 – Betty Boop, an animated film and television character, is born.

[1945–TheUSdropstheatomicbombthatdestroysNagasakiJapan

1957 – Melanie Griffith, American actress, was born.

1962 – Herman Hesse, German novelist and poet, Swiss citizen, dies.

1963 – Whitney Houston, American singer, is born.

1963 – Ernesto Tenembaum, Argentine journalist, is born.

1968 – Gillian Anderson, American actress, is born.

1969 – Actress Sharon Tate (8 months pregnant) is murdered in Los Angeles.

1972 – Juanes, Colombian singer-songwriter, is born.

1985 – Anna Kendrick, American actress, is born.

1990 – Bill Skarsgård, Swedish actor, is born.

1998 – Francisco Zúñiga, Mexican painter and sculptor, dies.

1995 – Jerry García, guitarist and singer of the American rock group Grateful Dead, dies.

2003 – American actor and dancer Gregory Hines dies.

2004 – David Raksin, American composer, dies.

2013 – Eduardo Falú, Argentine guitarist, singer and composer, dies.

2014 – Michael Brown, an 18-year-old African-American man in Ferguson, Missouri, was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer, sparking protests and riots in the city.

