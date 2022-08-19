What can LeBron James buy with his new millionaire salary from the Lakers?

Lebron James Y Los Angeles Lakers they arrived at a agreement to renew your contract for two more seasons, so he could play his 22nd season in the NBA with the equipment; this new pact includes a millionaire salary that puts him among those more earn on the league.

Prior to new dealthe eaves entered the last year of his contract, which expired at the end of the 2022-23 season; now with this extensionits covenant would come to an end in 2024-25when I am 40 years old.

How much does LeBron James earn with his new contract?

According to Rich Paul, representative of the basketball playerthe james contract with the Lakers it is for two seasons with a salary total of about $97 million (an annual payment of 48 million 500 thousand dollars).

LeBron James signed a new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers – Twitter @NBA

According to reports from ESPN and other US media, the contract is one year for 47 million 700 thousand dollars plus an option for the player extend it to a second year with a pay of 50 million 300 thousand dollars.

It must be emphasized that the current contract of Lebron Jameswhich includes the extensionIt is two years and a salary total of 91 million 110 thousand dollars with the opportunity to increase it to three years and 141 million 600 thousand dollarsand would expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

What can you buy with your millionaire salary?

with his annual pay of 47 million 200 thousand dollars, Lebron James you can buy many things, from high-end products to some of the world’s renowned footballers.

Football players

Robert LewandowskiJonathan David and Ferran Torres would be some of the players that the Lakers forward; according to Transfermarkt, each of these footballers are worth $45 million.

Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world – Twitter @Euro2024

Mansion of ‘Chicharito’

The ‘King LeBron’ I could buy six times the mansion in which I lived Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, located in the exclusive area of ​​Los Angeles, Beverlywood; the mexican striker sold it in six million 800 thousand dollarsaccording to US media reports.

Cost of renovation of the Azteca Stadium

The Aztec stadiumfrom Mexico City, will be renovated as part of the preparation for the 2026 World Cup to be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada; Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), revealed that the building It would cost around 150 million dollars.

Azteca Stadium will be renovated for the 2026 World Cup – Referee Archive

Lebron James could pay a third of the renewal of ‘Colossus of Santa Ursula’ with what will earn annually with his new contract with the Lakers.

Miami F1 GP Tickets

The player was seen in the 2022 Miami Grand Prix and this was one of the events of the Formula One with the tickets more expensive; the paddock-club is the most exclusive area on the track and that of the race of Miami It cost 11,000 dollars, so you could purchase 4,290 passes for this zone.

LeBron James at the 2022 F1 Miami GP – Referee Archive

most expensive bugatti in the world

Lebron James could acquire two models of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire with its millionaire salary of Los Angeles Lakerssince the high-end sports car has a cost of 18 million 700 thousand dollars.