What became of…: Talia Shire, the actress who was Rocky’s wife: Francis Ford Coppola’s sister, Nicolas Cage’s aunt, two husbands, three children…

This 2022, one of the most awarded films in history turns 50 Is about The Godfather. The legendary tape Francis Ford Coppola, which won three Oscars and five Golden Globes, which raised the status and cache of all its actors. Among them, Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Richard Castellano, Diane Keaton and thalia shire (76) -sister of Francis Ford Coppola himself and aunt Nicolas Cage-, who played the remembered Connie Corleone, Don Vito’s daughter.

“I am in awe and joy to be able to celebrate this 50th anniversary and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of this film. Yes, Francis Ford Coppola is my brother, but… God! He is one of the best living directors what we have. Still, none of us I never imagined what could happen with The Godfather. We had an amazing director, amazing actors and an amazing script, but the result was wonderful to a higher level”, confessed the actress, a couple of months ago, in a sporadic appearance.

Talia Shire was born in 1946, in an Italian American family, that from the beginning, he instilled the art in two sons -Francis and August- and his only daughter. “Our childhood was full of love for art, beauty and theater. Our father was a great musician, who taught us the meaning of discipline and to be good professionals”, said the actress, last April, when talking about her childhood in Lake Success. A town, near New York, where she began to develop her facet as an artist, at the age of 22, with the film The Wild Racers.

Prior to The Godfather, Talia participated in four projects, which helped her to accumulate experience for her first big role, that of Connie, which she almost failed to land. The reason? Her own brother, the film director, did not want her to appear in the film, because “she was too pretty”. “Talia is too pretty for the part. A mobster’s daughter has to be a plump Italian girl with an ugly face,” Francis then told his mother. However, Talia’s talent managed to convince the filmmaker, who decided to give her a chance… Although He did it ignoring his last name.

And it is that to participate in The GodfatherTalia decided to use the last name Shire – coming from her husband, composer David Shire, whom he married in 1970 – and not the last name Coppola. “I did it to take the pressure off Francis and take the pressure off myself, when it came to audition…” ScreenRant. Furthermore, for a long time, fans of The Godfatherthey did not know that Talia was Francis’s family, so – when the Academy decided to nominate her as “best supporting actress” for The Godfather II, in 1974 – was on its own merits. Just like when she was chosen to playing Adrian, Rocky Balboa’s wife, in Rocky. Without a doubt, his favorite character.

“Incarnating Adrian always made sense to me, because I was also a very shy woman and I was allowed to design it from that point, put on a hat and glasses and play with her like that. That is the reason why I love, precisely, the theater, because wearing a mask is very liberating.” commented in 2020, about the role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best drama actress. However, the drama has not only been present in her professional life, but also on the personal level. Especially in 1980, when he divorced and married (another) the same year.

In 1977, marital problems began between Talia and David Shire. In accordance with David Shire’s The Conversation, there were many adverse factors that led them to separate and neither of them was in a position to give in, so it took three years to divorce and agree to what was best for your son Matthew Orlando. Finally, they succeeded in 1980 and on friendly terms. Despite this, the press heavily attacked Talia for having found a new love in the process: the film producer Jack Schwartzmannwith whom I worked in B&B.

according to The National Enquirer, Talia and Jack met when they were both “separated”. However, their breakups had been “too recent”, which aroused the criticism of his relatives and close, who were not even invited to the wedding. “Since we didn’t want anyone to be offended by not receiving an invitation, we decided to discard them all and marry just the two of us,” Schwartzman told the tabloid. And while no one thought their relationship would last long, love was stronger.

Shire and Schwartzman were married until the day of Jack’s death, in 1994, and they had two children together: Jason – who, in 2006, played King Louis XVI in Marie Antoinette, the film of his cousin Sofia Coppola- and Robert, known for embodying the gallant Michael Moscovitz, the teenage love of Mia Thermoplis, in surprise princessin addition to directing the film dream land, from 2016, which brought his mother to the cinema screens for the forty-ninth time. In fact, Talia is still working…

In 2020, Talia participated in the tape Working Man and, despite her age, the actress was encouraged to extensively promote her. “What attracted me most to the film is its mystery and the question it raises: ‘Why does a man keep going to work after he closed his factory?’ Talk about people’s dreams and what is currently happening in the United States”, he told, two years ago, to Los Angeles Times. Since then, Shire has rarely appeared before the public. However, she is always available for the press. Even more so, if it is to talk about the anniversary of The Godfather.