Vince McMahon withdraws from WWE: the wrestling giant walks away in the middle of an investigation for a millionaire silence pact

In the midst of an investigation into multiple accusations of sexual misconductthe giant of professional wrestling, Vince McMahon, leave the ring forever.

McMahon shocked the world on Friday afternoon when announced his retirement from WWE on Twitter. According to PW Insider, the decision was made in private. “about a week ago”.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it is time to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon said in a corporate statement.

McMahon indicated that he will remain the majority shareholder in WWE. his daughter, Stephanieand the director of revenue Nick Khan they will act as the joint executive directors.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

“Our global audience can take comfort in the knowledge that WWE will continue to entertain them with the same zeal, dedication and passion as always. I have great confidence in WWE’s continued success, and I leave our company in the hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees and executives.” , McMahon stated.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that McMahon allegedly paid money to silence a former WWE paralegal for an affair. A later report said that McMahon agreed to pay “Over $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”

Apparently, the Journal had more accusations to reveal, and the program Real Sports HBO was preparing a report on the accusations. McMahon did not address the allegations in his announcement.

The WWE Board of Directors, which includes Stephanie McMahon; her husband, Paul HHH Levesque; and Khan, hired the New York law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP to conduct an investigation into the allegations.

Vince McMahon recently stepped down as CEO of the company, but continued to maintain creative control of WWE. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reported that McMahon will no longer have creative control upon his retirement.

McMahon’s announcement follows another change in WWE’s internal team. Triple Hwho recently had a serious health issue that forced him to withdraw from in-ring action, recently resumed his role as executive vice president of talent relations.

The move was a clear indication that John Laurinitiswho was named in the Journal report as having a role in the pact of silence, is out of the company.

The Journal reported that someone claiming to be a friend of the paralegal alleged in an anonymous email to the WWE board of directors that McMahon “he handed her over like a toy” to Laurinitis.

Since the allegations came to light, McMahon has appeared on several episodes of Raw Y SmackDown. It looks like the last WWE event he will attend as Mr. McMahon will be the PPV event, Money in the Bank.

Who is Vince McMahon?

McMahon was born in 1945. He has been involved in the wrestling business since he was 12 years old. His father created the then World Wide Wrestling Federationa promotion that interested Vince.

After graduating in Business from East Carolina University in 1968, McMahon made his broadcasting debut in 1969, and would later commentate on several wrestling promotions. In the 1970s, McMahon helped his father with the television syndication of the World Wrestling Federationa new name that prompted. Around 1980, he founded Titan Sports, and later bought the WWF through that organization.

In 1983, McMahon and the WWF parted ways with the National Wrestling Alliance and began to promote the company nationally and then internationally. In the late 1980s, McMahon turned the WWF into a sports-entertainment organization and created Wrestlemania. She continued to commentate for the company while working behind the scenes.

In the late 1990s, McMahon stopped being a commentator and began acting as an on-screen figure. The mr mcmahon he became one of the most popular and hated characters, a role he continued to play until recently. He was involved in fights with stonecold steve austin, rock, hulk hoganyour son Shane, Shawn Michaels, Brett Hart and others.

McMahon is married to Linda McMahonwho served as administrator of the United States Small Business Administration under former President Donald Trump. Vince McMahon has had legal problems in the past. He was indicted (and later acquitted) on federal anabolic steroid-related charges in 1993.