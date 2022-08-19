Vin Diesel: Meet Paloma Jiménez, the Mexican who conquered him | Celebs U

Katia Trevino

The actor and the model have been married for 15 years and have formed a beautiful family.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Vin Diesel He is an actor who has stood out for his long career in Hollywood, especially for his leading role in ‘Fast and Furious’, with which he has won the affection of the public. Much is known about the successes he has achieved in his career, but little about his personal life.

For 15 years, Dominic Torretto’s interpreter is married to Paloma Jiméneza beautiful model whom he met in the early 2000s, but their love story began seven years later when she was 24 and he was 34. His wife is originally from Acapulco, Guerrero, but at a very young age she moved to the United States to pursue her dream of belonging to the fashion industry.

Vin Diesel: Who is the Mexican you have been married to for 15 years? Getty Images

According to Caras magazine, after a year of relationship, the couple decided to go to the altar. Shortly after their marriage, in 2008, they became the parents of a girl whom they named Hania Riley Sinclair. After the birth of his firstborn, two years later he came into the world Vincent.

After the death of his great friend Paul Walker, Vin decided to name his third daughter Pauline, in honor of the late actor.; The little girl was born in 2015.

Paloma Jiménez can not only boast of having a beautiful family with Vin Diesel, but also her career in modeling. She has been on the cover of famous magazines and the image of large luxury firms. It is not common to see her on her husband’s social networks, but Diesel who she constantly shows is her offspring.