Urges IMSS to detect symptoms of glaucoma

Chihuahua, Chih.- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Chihuahua, alerted the population about the main risk factors to be able to detect glaucoma in time, an eye disease that wears down the fibers of the optic nerve and causes loss of sight.

Glaucoma is the main cause of irreversible blindness in the adult population in Mexico, it is recommended to detect it in time so as not to affect the quality of life, as announced by the head of the Headquarters of Medical Benefits, Juan Gilberto Pérez Soltero.

Some risk factors for developing the disease are having ocular hypertension, diabetes, myopia -a defect that produces blurred or unclear vision of distant objects-, being over 45 years of age and family members who suffer from glaucoma.

He explained that in the face of symptoms such as headache, red eye and blurred vision, the patient should receive immediate attention, because in case of glaucoma, urgent treatment should be given to prevent vision loss.

Primary open-angle glaucoma, he stressed, is the most common among Mexicans; it presents without symptoms in the initial stages and as the damage progresses, the patient suffers from so-called tubular vision, that is, the periphery of the visual field is affected and the person can only see as if through a tunnel.

Patients diagnosed with glaucoma and who have vision damage, he said, receive treatment to preserve their sight for as many years as possible, however, the existing damage is irreversible.

Pérez Soltero reiterated that early diagnosis is essential, prescribing treatment, monitoring the disease and making patients aware of applying their medications, with the aim of not diminishing their quality of life.

It is important to have a healthy life, with a proper diet and exercise, to avoid risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes mellitus, he concluded.