UdeC Celebrates Zootechnician Veterinary Doctor Day – The Commentary

In the framework of the celebration for the social day of the Zootechnician Veterinary Doctorthe Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics (FMVZ) of the University of ColimaCampus Tecomán, organized the presentation “History of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics in Colima”, by Edelmira Galindo Velascoretired teacher from this campus.

In her presentation, Edelmira Galindo said that the School of Veterinary Medicineas it was known in its beginnings, was created out of the need to have professionals in Colima to solve the problems faced by the ranchers in the region. Its first facilities were located in the San Rafael sugar millin Coquimatlan.

Edelmira Galindo Velasco, retired FMVZ teacher.

Later, the school moved to the premises of the Armory 21 Baccalaureatebut due to student demand it was changed again to Baccalaureate 20 and, after a while, moved to where they are today.

Galindo Velasco commented that it is important to know the history of the campus and how these facilities came to be, so that they can be appreciated, valued and cared for.

To the new students and those who are about to graduate, he invited them to visualize the needs of their environment so that they can focus on some specialty: “apply, be responsible, love your profession and know in what area they can perform and can get fruit out of it”.

Carlos Montes Carbajal, delegate of Tecomán.

In your message, Carlos Montes Carbajaldelegate of Tecomanrecognized the work of the veterinarians“which help not only to preserve the animal healthbut also to an early detection of diseases and infections that can be transmitted to humans, as well as to guarantee the production of healthy and innocuous in production farms and avoid the introduction of agents pathogens on the food chain”.

For its part, Arturo Garcia Casillasdirector of the FMVZspecified that the veterinary Medicine is part of society as an important piece: “the important link that exists between the animal pathologies and the public healthhence the importance of this area for the prevention and control of diseases”. Since the beginning of this race, he said in closing, “our graduates have been formed by prestigious veterinary doctorsto contribute to scientific, technological and humanistic development”.