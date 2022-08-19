Two series, a movie and a documentary, the news of Apple TV +

On the other hand, you also have available from today the series “The Surfside Girls” , created by May Chan who has been a WGA award winner and Emmy nominee. Based on the graphic novel series by author Kim Dwinell, it follows best friends Sam and Jade on their quest for supernatural mysteries that take place in a California coastal town.

Surely many users had this Friday, August 19, well marked on the calendar, since we have known for a long time that it is the date chosen by Apple to launch two of its new Apple TV + series. The first thing we want to talk to you about is “Sisters to Death” , a new comedy coming from Sharon Horgan. This series mixes black comedy and suspense, set on the coast of Ireland and tells the lives of the Garvey sisters, strongly united due to the early death of their parents and the promise they made to them to always protect their each other. It arrives with two episodes at once, and with premieres every week until completing the 10 chapters that make it up.

Week full of trailers

There have been two trailers that Apple has published this week on its platform of series, movies and documentaries, and just one of the latter is one of the novelties, specifically the documentary “Sydney Poitier” which is about the iconic actor. It contains interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry or Robert Redford, among others. It is produced by Derik Murray in an exclusive collaboration with the Poitier family. This will be available on September 23.

Secondly, you also have the movie trailer available “I’ll take care of the beer”, which will be released for all Apple TV + subscribers on September 30. It stars Zac Efron and Russell Crowe based on the true story of John “Chickie”, who left New York in 1968 in search of his childhood friends so he could have a few beers with them.

More news

It cannot be said that this week of August has not been full of news, something that is certainly celebrated by the subscribers of this platform. But beware, this does not end here, since there are also new chapters of the series that, for a few weeks, have been broadcast on Apple TV +. We leave you all the news below.

Premiere of the sixth episode of the first season of appearances .

. Premiere of the sixth episode of the third season of cycles .

. Premiere of the fourth episode of the first season of After the hurricane.

These are the releases for the coming months

And to finish, as always we have to review everything that is about to come to Apple TV +, so that in this way, the hype increases in each of the followers of all the content that the Cupertino company is preparing for all of us. Then we leave you everything you can enjoy in a short time.