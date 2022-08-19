‘Truth or Smartphone’ with Camila Cabello

Camila Hair He has learned to prioritize. She has found peace through taking care of his mental health (she used to suffer from anxiety), and so she has told in the cover interview, as she stars in the September/October issue of COSMOPOLITAN. Only when you reach this point of self-confidence are you able to answer without any detours to all the questions that are asked of you. Like, for example, if she has spoken to Harry Styles after confessing that she wanted to marry him. It’s just what she’s done by submitting to our ‘Truth or Smartphone’ challenge.

Even we ourselves have been surprised by the few tests he has had to perform, because he has answered everything! Some of the questions have been the classics of our challenge, such as if he has ever taken advantage of fame or what is the swearword (in this case, in Spanish) that he repeats the most —you will die laughing when you see how he is he fills the artist’s mouth saying ‘son of a bitch’—. We also wanted to put her to the test a little more by asking her about her past relationships, like the one she had with Shawn Mendes, through the arguments she had had, or the last lie she had told. Not even with the question about Harry Styles did we catch her (a situation from which she came out quite gracefully). Of course, we are left with the moment in which she confesses that she cannot stop listening to ‘El Madrileño’ by C. Tangana and ‘Un Verano sin ti’ by Bad Bunny, and asks Anitta for help to learn how to twerk . ‘We feel you, sis’

So we can only enjoy the humor of the artist, who seems to be living one of her best years. She has just released a new album, ‘Familia’, a tribute to her Latin origins with great songs in Spanish and collaborations with María Becerra, Willos Smith or Ed Sheeran. She has a new boyfriend, Austin Kevitch. He is the CEO and co-founder of an American dating app called Lox Club, aimed at wealthy Jews. In addition, she is one of the main ‘coaches’ of ‘La Voz USA’, which will return to the screens in September. It doesn’t stop, it doesn’t stop, it doesn’t stop.