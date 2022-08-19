Tristan Thompson betrays Khloé Kardashian for the umpteenth time: the best memes

In the past few hours the news of yet another betrayal of Tristan Thompson towards his girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. In reality, “betrayal” is not exactly the correct word, since the couple separated for a few months but despite this they are expecting a child, the second, from a surrogate mother.

Videos appeared on Twitter of Thompson, on vacation in Mykonos, in the company of at least one other woman. In the past, the player had repeatedly cheated on Khloé, formerly the wife of Lamar Odom, also resulting in the natural father of a child had by model Maralee Nichols.

Obviously the American social networks, always very ironic and attentive to the events of the Kardashian family, have joked about this umpteenth engaging TT gossip. We’ve rounded up the best memes below, some of them really hilarious.

