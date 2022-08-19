Tristan Thompson betrays Khloé Kardashian for the umpteenth time: the best memes

In the past few hours the news of yet another betrayal of Tristan Thompson towards his girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. In reality, “betrayal” is not exactly the correct word, since the couple separated for a few months but despite this they are expecting a child, the second, from a surrogate mother.

Videos appeared on Twitter of Thompson, on vacation in Mykonos, in the company of at least one other woman. In the past, the player had repeatedly cheated on Khloé, formerly the wife of Lamar Odom, also resulting in the natural father of a child had by model Maralee Nichols.

Tristan Thompson really wildlin bruh 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BHPPnl4c5B – Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 18, 2022

Obviously the American social networks, always very ironic and attentive to the events of the Kardashian family, have joked about this umpteenth engaging TT gossip. We’ve rounded up the best memes below, some of them really hilarious.

Khloe Kardashian seeing Tristan Thompson in Greece with another woman. pic.twitter.com/gFkoWyhLZ5 – NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 18, 2022

Khloe Kardashian: “Can you stop cheating on me and just love me and our daughter?” Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/60s0vPZQna – NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 18, 2022

Tristan Thompson when Khloe forgives him for the 5th time after being filmed with another woman pic.twitter.com/j0l89uTc5q – Burning Garbagé 🔥 (@obscurereaction) July 18, 2022

O you’re an athlete, what do u play? Tristan Thompson: Khloe 🥹😭😂 – Trina✨ (@_Troublee__) July 19, 2022

Khloe thinking Tristan finally gonna settle down and be a family man for once Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/LNSqhgXiVS – Zyon Parker (@walt_tthegreatt) July 18, 2022

Tristan Thompson when it comes to cheating pic.twitter.com/ObLLfuOaKv – 2023 Cavs resurgence (@ Its_RA_99) July 18, 2022

Khloe: I want us to be one big happy family Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/QiW0BDXFxN – ⚡️Blvck Kakashi ⚡️ (@vicksorich) July 19, 2022

tristan thompson when they told him he had to cum in a cup instead of fucking the surrogate pic.twitter.com/GZelhU8GUm – ains 🂱 (@ainsleystapes) July 14, 2022

Tristan Thompson when he meets new chicks: pic.twitter.com/WoVxI7MFJR – Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 18, 2022

Tristan Thompson when he gets caught cheating for the 304th time pic.twitter.com/G17FFlFjxD – ProdigyOfFuture (@YallWayTooSoft) July 19, 2022