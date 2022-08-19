Top Gun seeks the last breath to reach a million viewers

In the latest Ultracine report, TOP GUN MAVERICK has had 995,669 viewers since its premiere on May 25 in Argentina. But there are some curious facts

Yesterday it was ranked number 12 at the start of the week, but the curious thing is that last week in the United States it was found at number 2, that is, attached to Bullet Train. It had an increase in screens and that allowed it to rise from sixth to second place, but the film has grossed 673 million dollars.

The increase in screens in the US was due to large formats, such as Imax theaters or Dolby Cinema. That is, with more expensive tickets than the usual average.

It is the highest grossing premiere of the year in the United States, being the second Doctor Strange with 411 million.

But it also added around 700 million more worldwide, which made it the most successful premiere of Tom Cruise’s career. It is also the highest grossing premiere in Paramount history.

Meanwhile in Argentina, will it be able to reach a million viewers almost three months after its premiere? He survived the winter break and that’s already quite an achievement.