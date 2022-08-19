Top 5 Minecraft streamers to watch on MCC 24

The Minecraft Championship has been running since 2019. It pits the most well-known content creators in the community against each other in team games aimed at producing compelling content.

There have been two tournament seasons over the years, with the last event being MCC 24. With so many high-profile names on the roster, who should players root for? The answer is detailed below.

The five Minecraft Championship streamers to watch at MCC 24

5) berries

Fruitberries is one of the youngest YouTubers in Minecraft Championship 24. Despite his age, he has a lot of experience with MCC, having participated in eight different MCC events over the years.

His team took first place at MCC 9 and Fruitberries were amazing at the event. Outside of two different events, he has never ranked outside of the top five: he was ranked 14th at MCC 7, and he was 6th at MCC 14. At two different events, he was the highest-ranked singles player: MCC 9 and MCC. 12

FruitBerries will be on the Aqua Axolotls team.

4) TommyInnit

TommyInnit is a household name within the Minecraft community. He has played in several different SMPs over the years and is widely considered the main character of the DreamSMP server.

TommyInnit has a long history within the MCC, having played in over 20 different events. This makes him one of the MCC 24 players with the longest history of high-level competitive multiplayer Minecraft. When combined with his natural entertainment skills, he makes him a natural choice of streamer to watch during MCC 24.

TommyInnit will be on the Orange Ocelots team.

3) Wilbur Soot

Wilbur Soot is one of the more natural performers within MCC 24. He’s been creating Minecraft-focused group content for years, and even has a flourishing music career.

Wilbur has participated in several different SMPs, has created a lot of Minecraft challenge content, and has also played in various MCC events over the years. He has been pretty consistent in his individual rankings, which makes him a good player to watch for entertainment and skill.

Wilbur Soot will be on the Red Rabbits team.

2) Row

Philza came into the public eye after her hardcore world of five years was lost due to an incident involving a zombie baby. Since then, he has joined many of the multiplayer facets of the game and befriended many high-profile members, even appearing in DreamSMP.

Philza has played in the vast majority of MCC events, having participated in the first 20 MCC events. She only missed the third event when she was getting married.

He is a true veteran of the game, both in terms of multiplayer and single player survival. This makes it an obvious choice for those who want to see a skilled Minecraft player at work.

Philza will be on the Pink Parrots team.

1) sleep

The dream needs no introduction. He is by far the biggest Minecraft YouTuber and runs the biggest SMP in gaming history, the DreamSMP. He is also the best PvP player on the planet, and the only player who could match his skills was the recently deceased Technoblade.

Dream has participated in several MCC events over the years, making it the de facto player for those who want to see high level PvP gameplay, backed by years of experience with MCC games and scenarios.

Dream will be on the Yellow Yaks team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.