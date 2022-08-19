Tomorrow at the newsstand, new issue of S Moda: Edita Vilkeviciute or the transforming power of fashion in the age of entertainment | Fashion

Tomorrow, Saturday, August 20, the September issue of S Moda will hit the newsstands, which we revolve around the idea of ​​whether the outfit serves to build our personality and the choice that we make every morning, even if it is inaction, sends a message the world and helps us control what we project. We live in the era of total staging: 21st century fashion allows us to play and have fun, create different personalities, hide or show ourselves, go unnoticed or attract attention. It is a fundamental part of character building. In an era in which fiction and entertainment soak up every millimeter of the ground we walk on and the imaginary we handle, we have dedicated this issue to investigating the relationship between entertainment and fashion and we have chosen the model Edita Vilkeviciute as the protagonist, who , paradoxically, without social networks, has managed to become the great model of e-commerce global.

In addition, the new issue contains interviews and photo sessions with the actress Natalie Portmanthe designer Olivier Rousteigsinger Sharleen Spiteri and the interpreter Aura Garrido and presents the main trends that will mark an autumn-winter once again governed by uncertainty but that does not renounce imagination as a way of escape.