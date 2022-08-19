Tom Holland and Jonah Hill, among the celebrities who have moved away from social networks for mental health

“Let’s reflect on mental health,” the actor wrote this week Tom Hollandprotagonist of spider-manin your account Instagram announcing that he was leaving the social networks. His name is added to that of many other celebrities who decide to take a break or even delete their virtual profiles due to the impact that online interaction has on their lives.

The problem ranges from cases of celebrities who become victims of aggression, such as when Millie Bobby Brown exposed the hateful messages and hurtful memes she received, to those who prefer to avoid exposure on these platforms at the root, such as Emma Stone, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock either Daniel Radcliffe.

In other situations, several of the personalities and artists who announce their withdrawal from the networks end up returning to them some time later. The truth is that, although these exchange spaces bring the stars closer to massive audiences and allow them to publicize their work, the repercussions of this exposure are not always what was expected.

Tom Holland: “They are overstimulating and overwhelming”

British actor Tom Holland has just reported that he is leaving the networks to deal with his “mental health”. The popular actor uploaded a three-minute video to say goodbye to his fans, announcing his decision to remove the apps from his phone. Twitter and Instagram.

The 26-year-old performer told his 67 million followers: “Asking for help shouldn’t be something to be ashamed of, but it’s much easier said than done.” He told there that he had been absent from the networks for several weeks and clarified that he made this momentary appearance to share that the networks harmed his mental health, especially when he read things about himself.

“I took a break because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating and overwhelming. I get caught up in a harmful spiral when I read things about myself online and ultimately it is very detrimental to my state of mind. Therefore, I decided to give myself a break and delete the application, ”she clarified.

His post received numerous messages of support, including from other artists such as Justin Bieber or video game creator Khaby Lame, who said: “Take your time, we love you.”

Under treatment, Ezra Miller remains away from the networks

These days, another familiar face in the superhero universe, Ezra Miller, actor of The Flash, revealed that he suffers from “complex mental health problems”. Through a statement published by Variety magazine, the interpreter, who accumulates multiple complaints and accusations of abuse, apologized for his behavior and stated that he was receiving help from specialists.

Weeks ago, Miller’s Instagram account, which was verified and had thousands of followers, was deactivated. It happened, in his case, days after two new public accusations against him were made public: that of some parents who denounced the star for drugging their underage daughter and that of a mother who alleged that she ended up scaring her son, 11 years old, after a violent encounter with the actor.

Jonah Hill Takes Down His Instagram After Revealing Mental Health Issues

Hollywood actor, Jonah Hill He deleted his Instagram account in the middle of a convulsive week in which he revealed in a letter that he has been battling anxiety attacks for almost 20 years.

I have come to the conclusion that I have spent almost 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by appearances in the media and public events,” Hill said in a statement released by ‘Deadline’ on Wednesday, addressing the lack of promotion of ‘Stutz’, his next documentary that deals with his mental health problems.

Ariana Grande, one of the stars with the largest number of fans

In December, Ariana Grande He deactivated his Twitter account. It wasn’t the first time she had done it. In 2018 she closed her social networks after the death of his ex-boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller. That year, she was in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, whom the artist’s followers did not forgive for addressing her on one occasion in a disrespectful way. Davidson left the networks and his partner followed him.

However, the decision to leave the virtual space was temporary. At 29 years old, Ariana Grande remains today on the podium of the stars with the largest number of followers on Instagram. She adds 343 million, a figure with which she surpasses figures like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

Selena Gomez and the effect of criticism on her body

In 2018, Selena Gomez He decided to temporarily close his Instagram profile because he was receiving criticism for the changes in his body. Those messages have a negative effect on her mood. In an interview with Live! With Kelly and Ryan, the artist told how she felt every time she visited the networks. “It was affecting me. She made me feel depressed and bad about myself. I saw my body differently. I used to use Instagram a lot before, but it has become really bad for young people and for me too. Spending so much time looking at comments and letting them influence you is unhealthy.” the protagonist of only murderers in the Building, who just turned 30, eventually returned to the social network, but claimed that someone else was in charge of monitoring their networks.

In 2016, Gomez was at the top of the ranking with the most fans on Instagram, with 104 million followers.

Millie Bobby Brown: inappropriate messages and homophobic memes

In 2018, Millie Bobby Brown left Twitter after becoming a homophobic meme. The Stranger Things actress made the decision after becoming the center of a deplorable trend on the little bird’s social network that combined photos of her with discriminatory messages.

This year, the actress also told Allure that she deleted her account from TikTok partly due to inappropriate comments he received from adult men.

Meghan Markle and her farewell twice

The American actress Meghan Markle closed her Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts in January 2018. After becoming Prince Harry’s wife, Kensington Palace, which coordinated her public relations, confirmed in a statement that the artist was saying goodbye to the virtual world to start advertising their activities through the channels of the British royal family. Later, the dukes opened Sussex Royal, a shared profile baptized with the noble title they received when they married from Queen Elizabeth II. After Megxit, as the decision to move to the United States and abandon his protocol duties in January 2020 was baptized, that profile stopped updating as well. Harry and Meghan haven’t been back on social media since.

Rihanna’s nudes

In case of Rihanna it was the other way around. Instagram closed her account in 2014 after the singer posted a scantily clad photo shoot, work she had done for Liu magazine. According to the terms and conditions of use of this social network: “Users may not upload violent, nude, partially nude, discriminatory, illegal, infringing, hateful, pornographic or sexually suggestive photos or other content through the service.” She later got it back, and currently, her badgirlriri profile has 135 million followers, a remarkable base for her business empire, which includes lingerie, cosmetics, and streetwear.

