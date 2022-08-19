Tom Hanks sells his Fiat 128, a classic that knew how to be manufactured in Argentina

Tom Hanks, the renowned American actor who starred in “Cast Away” and “Forest Gump” among other blockbuster films, has just put up for sale one of the classic cars in his collection: a Fiat 128a model deeply rooted in Argentina, where it was manufactured between 1971 and 1990.

The model, manufactured in 1975 and with two-door bodyparticipated in the film “The Post” (2017) and is being auctioned (started on July 19 and ends this Tuesday, July 26) with charitable purposes.

The proceeds, which so far reached $24,375will be donated to Southern California Public Radio, an entity that, in addition to its media functions, organizes social and cultural responsibility campaigns.







Tom Hanks auctions off his 1975 Fiat 128 for charity. Photo bringatrailer.com



The emerald green Fiat 128 has a little more 15,000 kilometers on its odometer and is equipped with the 1,290 cm3 engine and four-speed manual gearbox.

the car was purchased by Hanks in 2017 and then subjected to a repainting process for use in the film. It was later restored, acquiring the current green color, chrome details and a custom grill. Inside, however, there are tears in the upholstery of the front seats.

Mechanically, adjustments were made to the carburetor, ignition, and brakes. It also underwent a purge in the refrigerant circuit and the alternator was replaced.







The current value of the 128, less than 24 hours from the end of the auction, is $24,375. Photo bringatrailer.com



An Argentine classic

Fiat is one of the most deeply rooted brands in Argentina. More than 100 years of history manufacturing popular models; many of great acceptance and with a legacy that has been transmitted in generations of Argentines.

An eloquent proof was the impact achieved with the presentation of the 128, which arrived backed by the resounding success achieved in Europe, where it had been chosen “Car of the Year” in 1970.

Presented in Italy in March 1969 as successor to the Fiat 1100, the 128 began to be manufactured in the country from 1971. Its launch was a success, especially because it broke with conventions both from the point of view of design and mechanics.







The Fiat 128 is sold with a little over 15 thousand kilometers traveled. (Photo bringtrailer)



The engine concept located in the form crosswhich allowed better use of interior space, especially in the rear seats, was a novelty, although not the only one, because it also had front-wheel drive.

In Argentina it began to be produced in 4-door versions, adding the family variant in 1973 along with the arrival of the 128 L (Luxury). With the appearance of the 128, Fiat’s annual production reached 60,000 units.

The first Fiat 128 featured a 1100 engine (1,116 cm3) that delivered 63 horsepower and was associated with a 4-speed manual gearbox. Its maximum speed was 140 km/h.







Despite having been restored, the seats were not reupholstered. Photo bringtrailer.



Starting in 1973, the 1300 enginewhich had 71 horsepower and allowed it to reach 145 km/h

From 1980 it was manufactured by SEVEL (merger between Fiat and Peugeot), adding the versions 128 Europe CL5 Y 128 Super Europe in 1982 and 1983 respectively. The latter was the one that welcomed the 1,500th engine.

The model was manufactured at the Caseros plant until it left the production line in 1990. In total there were more than 255,000 unitsin all its versions.

