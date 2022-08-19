Tobey Maguire: Tobey Maguire enjoys the beaches of Puerto Vallarta | Present

It’s not a lie that Mexico It is home to beautiful beaches that many national and international artists have fallen in love with and Tobey Maguire joins the list.

The actor who gave life to Spiderman visited the beautiful beaches of Vallarta Port and he is enjoying the sunny days on the beach, so he was photographed with some of his fans who recognized him.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: Tobey Maguire reveals how uncomfortable it was to record the iconic kiss with Kirsten Dunst



Although he wore a mask all the time, the actor did not go unnoticed by the fans who managed to identify him very easilyand users did not stop sharing the moment.

In the photos you can see a child and a young man with the actor, a moment that even Maguire shared in his Instagram stories, when the minor asked for an autograph.

Tobey is known for reacting to the paparazziand even It has been captured with attitudes of anger when trying to get away from the cameras.

However, the fans who were able to coincide with him assured that he agreed with kindness and there was even time to sign some autographs and exchange greetings and short messages of thanks for the support they have given him in his career.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Sam Raimi wants to make another SpiderMan movie with Tobey Maguire

With this simplicity the actor #TobeyMaguire who was on vacation in Puerto Vallarta gave an autograph and a photo to a small fan who noticed the actor’s visit. Certainly to our #SpiderMan he loves meeting his fans! pic.twitter.com/4Pkk87N904 — Movie Time 🍿 (@movietim3) August 19, 2022

Tobey Maguire’s career

In 1993 he entered the cinema with a small role, he had an appearance in the tape “Life of this boy”. He shared screen with Leonardo Dicapriowho became his best friend. In addition, he participated in other films such as ‘The Ice Storm’, ‘Dismantling Harry’, ‘Pleasantville’, ‘Ride with the Devil’ and ‘Wonder Boys’, alongside Robert Downey Jr.

in 2002 Tobey Maguire got the leading role in the movie Spider-Mandirected by Sam Raimi and based on the comic The Amazing Spider-Man from Marvel, a character that gave him worldwide fame, for which he has become one of the most beloved actors in the world of entertainment.