to say it is the museum that houses it

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news The fuss raised by costume historian Scott Fortner, relaunched on social media by Diet Prada, about the loan of the Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian for the Met Gala, a dress that would have been ruined with use after the event, shows no sign of fading. After days of accusations against the entrepreneur and tv star ea Ripley’scurrent owner and keeper of the head, the word goes right to the museum that with one official notedisseminated via social media, explained his position on the matter: Kardashian would not have no responsibility on the alleged damage to the dress.

Kim Kardashian may have ruined Marilyn Monroe’s dress The loan to Kim Kardashian of the famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President Dress”For the Met Gala 2022 it would have been an operation with calculated riskthis essentially the replica of Ripley’s Believe It or Not which was the subject of a fiery controversy linked to the lightness with which the dress would have been granted for an operation pure return of image. Visibility is undoubtedly one of the reasons why the Florida museum, which is privately run, has granted Kardashian the dress that belonged to the Hollywood diva because there is no doubt – the note reads – that the appearance at the Met Gala was an unparalleled opportunity to introduce the garment to the younger generation e to the general public who showed great interest in the dress, deepening its history in the weeks following the event.

Met Gala 2022, the most beautiful looks, from Kim Kardashian to Chiara Ferragni To dispel any doubts, Ripley’s pointed out that behind the loan there is no economic agreement but that Kardashian has insisted on repaying the city of Orlando with two donations to local charities. Speaking of the social and TV star, Ripley’s pointed out that in the short time the businesswoman wore the original dress, it did not cause any damage to the dress which, at the time of its purchase through auction in 2016, it already showed signs of deterioration linked to the normal wear and tear of a creation with over half a century of history, an inevitable decay regardless of the care of those who have kept it over the years.

New allegations from Scott Fortner and Diet Prada Ripley’s, accused of neglect for the garment of great historical and cultural as well as economic value, has simply motivated his position by also opening a space for questions from users on the net who in recent days have become very curious about the matter also taking harsh positions. But if on the one hand the museum has an interest in putting an end to the chatter, it is not of the same opinion Scott Fortner of the private archive Marilyn Monroe Collection which is continuing to collect photographic evidence of users in favor of his thesis that the fault of the damage to Marilyn Monroe’s dress lies entirely with the museum, which has not carefully evaluated the need to leave that garment in its case.

In the latest images, also taken by Diet Prada which has over three million followers, the fabric of the dress appears grainy on a shoulder strap; from other photos, however, it is possible to count the missing crystals in the back, estimated to be no less than seven. In his accusations Fortner also brought up Anna Wintour, the big boss of Vogue Magazine at a global level which is also responsible for organizing the annual Met Gala, an event whose purpose is to raise funds for Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of New York.

It is completely paradoxical, according to Fortner, that those who fight for the preservation of the pieces that have made the history of fashion thought it was a good idea to authorize the loan of such an important dress without considering the risks.

Between accusations and responses, today there is no comment on the whole history of the Kardashian which, for his part, he assured at the time to deal with the dress all the necessary attention, starting with the return just after the passage on the red carpet. As is known, for the other photos and for the gala dinner last night of May 2nd, the entrepreneur wore a replica of the famous nude effect dress.

