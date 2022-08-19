Three prisoners accused of the death of mobster “Whitey” Bulger in prison

This content was published on 19 August 2022 – 00:08

Washington, Aug 18 (EFE) .- Three prisoners were accused this Thursday of the death of mobster James “Whitey” Bulger in October 2018 when he was in a high-security prison in West Virginia (USA), where it had been transferred a few hours before.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia filed a charge of conspiracy to commit murder against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55; Paul J. “Pauly” DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36.

“Whitey” Bulger, 89 years old in 2018, and who was immortalized by actor Jack Nicholson in the film “The Departed” by Martin Scorsese, was the head of the Irish mob in Boston in the 70s and 80s.

During those decades, the Bulger gang, centered in South Boston, and their Italian mob rivals, with connections in New York, staged a bloody battle for control of the city in scenes now relived in the trial. which takes place in Boston.

Bulger fled Boston in 1994 and remained hidden for 16 years in a simple apartment in Santa Monica (California), a wealthy city in Los Angeles County on the Pacific coast, along with his partner, Catherine Greig.

Given the difficulties in locating him, federal agents focused on the whereabouts of Greig, known for her passion for cosmetic surgery, who was finally discovered in 2011 accompanied by Bulger, who had changed her name.

In 2013, Bulger was sentenced to two life sentences for 11 murders committed during his years leading the “Winter Hill Gang,” which controlled much of the city’s drug-dealing, extortion and illegal gambling business.

The gangster was a fugitive from US justice for more than 16 years and was listed alongside terrorist Osama bin Laden on the most wanted list. EFE

