This was the CONDITION that Marc Anthony IMPOSED on Jennifer Lopez to move in with Ben Affleck

It took 17 years for the flame of love to enter Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck revived, to the point of formalizing their relationship with wedding and everything. Despite this love, before the couple got back together, Mark Anthonyformer partner of JLo imposed a condition to the singer when she decided move with Affleck; he knows what it was about.

After the news broke that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck were together again, the actress decided to live with Affleck in Los Angeles, before this decision, Marc Anthomand spoke out for the decision of his former partner to move with the actor, so the salsa singer imposed a condition which is about the happiness of the Bronx diva.

Mark Anthony has shown that it fully supports Jennifer Lopez in what he decides, especially in this new relationship that he decided to resume with Ben Affleckdespite everything, was very flexible with the decision to move to Los Angeles, but yes, as the father of Emme and Max, he is worried about the future of his children. The reason why imposed is condition in which he expressed that Affleck should not only make JLo happy but also his children.

Also, Mark Anthony inside this condition asked that JLo always take into account the opinions of their children regarding move Y to live with Ben Affleck. Until now, Jennifer Lopez and her husband have formed a very large and happy family, as well as modern, since they all live together in a very healthy way, this to maintain a good relationship between children and ex. So they have had several outings to the movies and theater, in addition to last Halloween they went trick-or-treating in the company of Jennifer Garner.

And it is that, so much Ben Affleck What Jennifer Lopez They keep in touch with their former partners, Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony. In addition, that their children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, as well as the twins Max and Emme have been with the newlyweds since they announced their new union, as they even enjoyed a family honeymoon in Paris.