This is the truth of the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they were the most controversial couple in all of Hollywood for a long time; however, they finally divorced 3 years ago. the truth behind



It seems that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They did not end on good terms, as the truth about their divorce has recently been revealed. They were the most mediatic couple in Hollywood, but apparently not everything was happiness.





When did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They had a relationship of approximately 12 years, but were only married for two years. In September 2016, the actress filed for divorce from her former partner, for “irreconcilable differences”, although the divorce was finally finalized in 2019.

Despite all the problems, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They had 6 children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, the Knox twins, and Vivienne. They were one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood for their great chemistry, although apparently not everything was perfect in their relationship.

Disclosures of your divorce

A few weeks ago the truth behind the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The truth behind their last fight was what ultimately led to their divorce.

At first it was believed that Angelina Jolie had requested their separation for “irreconcilable differences”; However, the actress filed charges against the actor for domestic violence. Although the complaint did not proceed because the authorities did not consider that there was sufficient evidence for said investigation.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the United States special aircraft jurisdiction that landed in Los Angeles with Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not investigate further. ”was what Laura Emiller revealed in those years, who was the official spokeswoman for the FBI in Los Angeles.

Apparently according to the information that was presented, on the flight of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on September 14, 2016, she was attacked by the actor when he took her to the bathroom.

The report received by the FBI explains that Pitt allegedly “he grabbed her by the head, shaking her and hit her”. The actor also mentioned the following in that fight: “You’re screwed%$&/# this family”which caused concern in the couple’s children.

It was for this reason that six days later Angelina Jolie filed for divorce.