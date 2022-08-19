This is the luxurious mansion in which Jennifer López and Ben Affleck are getting married today, 20 years after canceling their wedding in the same place

It was the year 2018 when Ben Affleck, an acclaimed Hollywood actor, put one of his properties up for sale in the United States. It is a mansion in the state of Georgia, which the protagonist of Pearl Harbor published for US$8.9 million. However, not even the reassessment of the property at US$7.6 million helped him to finalize the operation, so he chose to keep it. Perhaps it would be because of fate, since it is the same house in which Affleck was about to say yes to the singer back in 2002 Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck’s mansion where he will marry Jennifer Lopez this weekend Courtesy Engel and Völkers

The actor and the singer had shared their courtship from 2002 to 2004 with an engagement ring in between, but the media pressure could with their bond and they decided to separate. Years later, each one traveled different paths that led them to build their own families. Although not even they expected that the turns of life would return lovers to the same path and, after a fleeting courtship, the actors escaped to Las Vegas and were married in July of this year.

Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas



Followed by a honeymoon honeymoon in Paris, a month later the couple will celebrate the official ceremony with family and friends this weekend. The place? The same mansion where they almost made their relationship official 20 years ago. The wedding consists of three parts: a dinner on Friday night, on Saturday the long-awaited ceremony will take place and on Sunday the celebration will be crowned by a farewell barbecue for the guests.

The actor had put the house up for sale in 2018 for $8.9 million Courtesy Engel and Völkers

Preparations have been underway for days and you can see from aerial shots an altar with chairs on the sides set up in the back garden for the actors to resume their initial relationship where they left off. The main house, in classic American southern style, has more than 500 square meters, three bedrooms, five bathrooms and high ceilings of four meters high. However, this is not the largest construction on the land because there is also an 800-square-meter mansion -originally designed for guests with a special place for children- and another smaller one to one side.

Until a few months ago, the property of three houses was still for sale Courtesy Engel and Völkers

Before entering the house, a wooden porch with stairs welcomes guests with some chairs to enjoy a hot day in the tranquility of the shade. Said entrance is framed by a rigorously straight tiled path with grass on the sides perfectly cut for the big day.

The mansion has a classic southern style Courtesy Engel and Völkers

Lovers of natural light will love this house, which has large windows in most rooms that let in daylight. A clear example is the dining room where you can see the entire exterior from ceiling to floor, since it is framed by all windows with distributed glass.

The property has many windows to let in natural light. Courtesy Engel and Völkers

Inside, the flooring is mostly pine and the living room is framed by a large arched fireplace, typical of the architectural style. With an elegant and sober tone, the interior is painted almost entirely white.

The property is located on a lot of 350,000 square meters Courtesy Engel and Völkers

The property has direct access to the water and its own dock should the couple of the year want to take a stroll on the North Newport River on Hampton Island. Nature abounds in the residence, as it is located in gardens and forests of 350,000 m².