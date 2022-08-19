This is the luminous lipstick that Sofía Vergara uses and in the fall it will be a super trend

We have to tell you that next fall the lips are going to be the main protagonists, and one of the shades that we will see the most is the orange red, the one that elevates any look and also highlights skin color like no other. The first to wear it and to anticipate trends was Sofía Vergara, who, to tell the truth, looks great on her.

As you well know, the red color for the lips is one of the most flattering, but when we talk about a red with a hint of orange, we are talking about a very special hue. In fact, it is a very bright lip color that brings that fruity touch in an elegant way without having to go to a pure orange that is much more garish.

Another point that we love about this color is that it helps to highlight the tan, and at the end of summer, it is something that always comes in handy. And if you look, the same goes for orange nail polishes, which are part of the nail polishes that highlight the tan. That is why Sofía has triumphed with her manicure that matches her lips. But the truth is that even the fairest skins look greatbecause the reds with the contrast of whiter skin also look amazing.

Options to copy the look





–Mattemoiselle Lipstick Fenty (Tiger Tini), ultra-pigmented matte finish lipstick. Price 12 euros.

Mattemoiselle Lipstick Fenty





–Recharge Dior Addict Dior (744), this bar is formulated with 90% natural ingredients, it moisturizes the lips and leaves them with a brilliant color. Price 33.99 euros.

Recharge Dior Addict Dior





–MAC Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Lipstick (Sorry Not Sorry), creamy and velvety stick that moisturizes the lips and lasts 12 hours. Price 30 euros.

Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Lipstick MAC





–Essie 67 Meet Me at Sunset Nail Polishprice 8.45 euros.

essie 67 Meet Me at Sunset Nail Polish

Photos | Gtres, @sofiavergara