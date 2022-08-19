This is the favorite perfume of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise

Leonardo Dicaprio is a celebrity full of secrets, but we know what her fragrance Favourite. Secondly, Tom Cruise he returned to action, and we know what fragrance he chooses when he returns home…

The two great Hollywood leading men coincide in their preference for a fragrance that stands out for its freshness and elegance. Furthermore, it is one of the perfumes most chosen by celebrities, as it is a genderless fragrance.

Leo Di Caprio bets on a genderless and versatile perfume.

The perfume you choose Leo DiCaprioa movie star who has never been identified as an ambassador or campaign image of any fragrance top, it’s called Eau d’Hadrien de Goutal. And the protagonist of “Titanic” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” is not alone. recently, also Tom Cruise revealed that he chooses this fragrance that is not part of the most coveted on the market but rather a cult product.

Tom Cruise’s favorite fragrance is fresh and elegant.

Eau d’Hadrien de Goutal is also the fragrance that the protagonist of “Top Gun” and its successful sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” smells of. And, like the actors who choose it, it is a true new classic of “niche” perfumery.

In addition to being a fragrance no gender that unapologetically combines the masculine and feminine universe -a particular sign of the times- the preferred fragrance of Leonardo Dicaprio Y Tom Cruise It has an attractive aroma with citrus tones, versatile. timeless and sophisticated.

Eau d’Hadrien de Goutal, the favorite fragrance of Leonardo Di Caprio and Tom Cruise.

Without much promotion and word of mouth, Goutal’s Eau d’Hadrien has become a favorite of many fashion and show business figures, and even among well-known names from the world of culture and politics. The citrus tone and, in particular, the lemon aroma of this prized cologne is one of the main characteristics of the Eau d’Hadrien de Goutal that also presents accents of character from the grapefruit plus the weight of the cypress.

This gives rise to an original woody and sophisticated fruity blend. And among its attributes “at first smell”, it is said that the secret of its success is that the bottle keeps an energetic and powerful fragrance, with Italian inspiration and, in particular, in its emperor Hadrian that gave rise to the name of the perfume.

Favorite, long-lasting fragrance from Tom Cruise and of Leo Di Caprio It goes both for the day and on a working day as well as for a night out, at all times of the year. And, of course, it is the best kept secret of the perfect outfits of these two stars at Hollywood premiere galas.