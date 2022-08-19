This is the best actress of all time

Just as we told you that for the world of cinema it seemed to us that Daniel Day-Lewis was the best actor in Hollywood history, we will try to decipher which actress is the one that deserves the recognition for being “the best in history”. The film industry has spread for almost a century throughout the world, where more and more artists made use of the invention of the Lumiere brothersresponsible for bringing a moving train to the big screen.

If we are guided by taste, it could be very difficult to find an actress who deserves the greatest recognition. The variables when determining who should be the best of all time are as many as there were actresses in the world. Not to mention if we want to go beyond the United States and what Hollywood took to the movies. There are French, Japanese, Spanish productions and from many other countries where great performances appeared that could be called “anonymous” for not having transcended so much.

For this reason, we return to the number of times that an actress managed to keep a statuette of The academy. In this sense, the artist we are going to name is the one that holds the record both among women and men, with four Oscar awards on twelve nominations received throughout his career. Who are we talking about? Of Katharine Hepburnthe performer who died in 2003, who received awards as Best Actress in 1934 (morning glory), 1968 (Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner), 1969 (The Lion in Winter) and 1982 (On Golden Pond).

+ Frances McDormand’s record

There is another actress who should be considered equal for the work she has done in Hollywood during all these years. In this case, we refer to a more contemporary artist: Frances McDormand. The 65-year-old performer has a perfect record in her appearances in all installments of The Oscar Awards of history, with an effectiveness of 100% on three nominations received, of which he kept the three statuettes. Why movies? Fargo (nineteen ninety six), Three ads for a crime (1997) and nomandland (2020).

+How to forget about Meryl Streep

Finally, we cannot leave aside one of the queens of Hollywoodthe actress who makes the world stop every time a movie opens and who is capable of making the entire audience fall in love with just one look (not to mention breaking our hearts as in The bridges of Madison). We talk about meryl streepthe figure of productions such as Kramer vs. Kramer Y The Devil Wears Pradawho shares the record of two prizes won with figures such as Sally Field either Jodie Fosterbut that she is the most times nominated performer in the history of cinema (between men and women) with 17 recognitions of The academy.