This is how Kris Jenner’s skin looks without touch-ups or makeup at 66 years of age

How does a Kardashian look great no matter where she goes? Many users of social networks claim that it is the result of cosmetic surgeries and beauty treatments, while others point out that it is the benefits of exercising and eating a balanced and healthy diet. We will never know exactly what the secret of the Kardashian-Jenner family is, but that does not prevent us from admiring the eternal youth that characterizes socialites so much, particularly that of Chris Jennerthe matriarch of the clan.

This is what Kris’s skin looks like without touch-ups or makeup at 66 years of age

More and more celebrities are showing off their natural beauty on their social networks with the aim of getting rid of the beauty standards that society has imposed. Kris Jenner decided to join this trend and dared to publish a video of her natural skin, without filters, editions or makeup.

In the clip, Kris helps promote Kim Kardashian’s skincare line, SKKN by Kim. The businesswoman appears doing her daily makeup and explains that it is “incredible” to find a routine that really works for a 60-year-old woman.

“I remember the first two days I did it, I went downstairs at my house and my cousin walked into the room and said, ‘Wow, what did you do to your skin?’” says Kris. “So I knew Kim was onto something, and she just wanted to share my little routine with you,” she explains in the video.

Within the beauty products used by the star of Keeping Up With The KardashiansThey include a cleanser, exfoliant, toner, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, face oil and eye contour cream.

“I love seeing your natural skin, it’s beautiful!”, “You look beautiful natural” and “What a joy to see you without makeup”, were some reactions that Kris Jenner received in her publication.

