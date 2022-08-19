THEY WANT TO GO! Three Chivas players would have asked to leave the club in winter

Given the wave of bad results that are experienced in Guadalajara, some footballers would be looking for the exit door of the Flock.

Chivas is experiencing extremely complicated moments in all senses, where the lack of positive results has caused the fans and even some players to be dissatisfied with the institution, for which a group of soccer players have already requested their departure from the club due to the poor results.

The reporter César Huerta revealed that tres kicks balls have already contacted the members of the board to request the facilities to negotiate his departure in the next transfer market, so even the journalist made it clear that they would be looking for better job offers with less pressure.

“It’s quite an issue. They did not want to answer me if the players are going to pay part of the tickets, imagine if they were going to answer the other. It is an issue that caused me concern, Even before playing the Clásico, in the middle of the tournament, three soccer players are already talking to the board so that they let them out, that they allow them to negotiate elsewhere.

Poll What should the Chivas board do? What should the Chivas board do? 332 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“It makes me think that there is more than one on the squad who is half cowardly, who does not want to run into these difficult moments and who prefers to go to the comfortable with a team where there is not so much pressure, better oriented and better projected, because in Guadalajara there is no there is project. I can understand that toSomeone prefers to establish their employment in a company where there are greater conditions for success”, declared the journalist on the YouTube channel, Peloteros PQ.

When will Chivas play again?

Guadalajara will have a full week of work, since the half-week commitment against Tigres, because it is a double shift, was rescheduled to be played until September, so They will return to activity next Friday, August 19, when they visit the Victoria Stadium against Necaxa.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!