They reveal who will officiate the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Celebrity life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty will reportedly be the one to officiate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s three-day wedding this weekend.

The former monk is expected to officiate the wedding festivities at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, he revealed. Page Six on Wednesday. The outlet reported that Shetty, who hosts the podcast OnPurpose, has been close to Lopez for many years. He is also one of the world’s best-selling authors. New York Times for his 2020 self-help book, Think Like a Monk.

Shetty regularly interviews various celebrities on his podcast OnPurposeincluding Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lopez appeared in an episode in March 2021. She also invited Shetty to officiate at four weddings during a concert before the release of Lopez’s film, Mary I.

“When Jennifer Lopez asks you to officiate at four weddings and talk about the power of love during her concert for ‘Marry Me,’ you say yes,” Shetty wrote in her Facebook post with the singer in February.

“What an incredible experience it was to see four beautiful couples present their vows and have Jennifer Lopez and Maluma as wedding singers! Their stories and journeys touched all of us and I am so grateful to have been a part of this.”

This wouldn’t be Shetty’s first time officiating at a big-name wedding. The British author also officiated at the star’s wedding Emily in ParisLily Collins, and director Charlie McDowell in Colorado last September.

Lopez and Shetty appeared together on the YouTube series, Coach Conversations, in January 2021, where the two discussed finding purpose, therapy, and self-love.

“I remember when I was in therapy early on, you know, like in my late thirties, and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself,” the 53-year-old star admitted. “And I was like, ‘I love myself.’ But obviously I did all these things in my personal relationships that didn’t seem like I loved myself, but I didn’t even understand the concept of it. It took time and it’s a journey and it’s still a journey for me.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Lopez and Affleck would celebrate their marriage with a wedding celebration for friends and family at the actor’s $8 million estate in Georgia. The three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple will reportedly wrap up the weekend on Sunday with a barbecue and picnic.

This will be the location of the wedding (Boston Herald/Shutterstock)

“It’s going to be all about J Lo. Ben wants all the focus to be on her for her big day,” the source confirmed. Lopez is expected to wear a custom made-in-Italy Ralph Lauren dress while the magazine fashion will document the special occasion.

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo and Casey Affleck are among the guests expected to attend the three-day festivities.

The wedding celebration comes after Lopez and Affleck married during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July, nearly 20 years after the couple called off their first engagement.

The couple rekindled their romance in early 2021 after they first became engaged in 2002 before splitting in 2004. Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck in April 2022.