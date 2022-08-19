They reveal the photographs of the alleged bruises that Angelina Jolie suffered at the hands of Brad Pitt during the fight on the flight from France to the United States | People | Entertainment

Just a few hours ago, some Photographs of the alleged violent altercation between Brad Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolieshowing some of the bruises that the actor caused his ex-wife.

The actress American would have provided these images as evidence to the FBIagency with which he made a complaint against the actor of “The fight club”.

The photographs that Angelina Jolie showed

Page Six published these photos, adding that in the official report, Jolie claimed that Pitt was half drunk, assaulted her in the bathroom of a plane while they were traveling from Nice, France a USA.

She recounted that the actor “grabbed her head and shoulders” and shook her, before smashing her against the bathroom wall. He later accused her of “fucking her family”.

“Two of our children were outside the door crying and asking if I was okay,” he testified. Pitt would have replied to his children: “No, mom is not well. She is ruining this family. She is crazy “.

One of them chose to answer “It’s not her, it’s you”, provoking Brad Pitt’s anger. “It was then that she ran towards one of our children as if she were going to attack him” so she had to “try to subdue him” causing injuries to his back and elbow.

One of the photos appears to show a wound on Jolie’s hand. Another photo in the documents appears to show an elbow injury purportedly from Pitt.

Angelina Jolie’s hand wound caused by the altercation with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Photo Credit: Page Six

Brad Pitt’s elbow injury after the altercation with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Photo Credit: Page Six

In addition to black-and-white photocopies of the photos, the report also includes handwritten pages provided by Jolie, purportedly from her children, containing descriptions of the incident. The handwritten pages are mostly redacted.

The outcome of the violent altercation between Jolie and Pitt

after reaching The Angelsthe couple allegedly got into a physical altercation and she claimed that Pitt prevented her and the children from disembarking, holding them for 20 minutes.

In addition to her back and elbow, the report stated that Jolie said she also suffered “a rug burn-type injury” to her left hand. A photo of the wound is included in the redacted report.

However, Pitt was not arrested or charged in connection with the incident after the FBI completed an investigation in November 2016.

According to the report, after reviewing a statement of probable cause related to the incident, a representative from the US Attorney’s Office “discussed the merits of this investigation with the [FBI] case agent.”

“All parties agreed that criminal charges would not be filed in this case, due to various factors,” they concluded. (AND)

