They filter “Hold Me Closer”, a new song by Britney Spears and Elton John | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Fans of the “Princess of Pop” came to her defense

After many years, finally Britney Spears will make her return with new music and premiere “Hold Me Closer”, her collaboration with Elton John. However, there were those who could not wait a little longer to hear the song and decided to filter it.

The singer decided to postpone the launch of her new production a little to fine-tune details, which caused a little “anger” from her followers, who have begun to listen to the leaked version “protesting” so that the song is already released.

However, not everyone has reacted in this way, the bulk of the fans of Britney Spears and Elton John have started a campaign so that no one listens to the leaked version, as it is a “lack of respect” for the work of the artists.

“If you think I’ve waited 13 years and a little more to hear Britney Spears’ first song through a leaked version, it won’t be!” wrote one of her fans.

“The fake fans leaking ‘Hold Me Closer’ makes me mad,” said another fan who wants to hear the original version of the song by Britney Spears and Elton John.

On the other hand, there are those who couldn’t wait and decided to listen to the filtered version of “Hold Me Closer”, which you can find on social networks.

According to the testimony of those who listened to her, the wait for the return of Britney Spears has been worth it.