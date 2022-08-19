These are the perfect highlights to give light to the hair (ideal for the bob cut)

Hair, during the summer, must adjust to humidity and high temperatures, so it is a classic to go to the traditional bob cut. But just as we like this style, it also happens to thousands of women. Consequently, it will be essential to apply some precise techniques to differentiate ourselves from the rest, such as the golden threads, some highlights that are beginning to be a trend in Europe and will spread to the rest of the world.

In this way, we will stop using the frequent discoloration of the bob cut and we will opt for a similar blonde look, where the highlights golden will be the main protagonists in a refreshing and rejuvenating cut. Accordingly, we will teach you more about a dazzling style that will add elegance and shine to your usual look.

According to experts, golden threads are a bleaching technique also known as ribbon blonde. These highlights consist of taking delicate sections of the hair and weave light blonde strands between the darker sections. Consequently, we will have as a result a mixture of nuances that give a lot of volume and depth to the hair.

This technique is more related to a type of balayage than to a skipped coloring. It is high contrast, where the strands are a little thicker so that the flashes of light are much more noticeable, perfect for a bob cut. Therefore, this balance between light and dark will bring a dose of youth to the face of the woman who exhibits it, added to her imposing attitude.

Photo: Pexels

Likewise, golden threads are a good option when we want the best of balayage highlights, resulting in a bob cut elegant and sophisticated. So if you’re looking for a change of style for your hairthis technique will be the best way to give it the shine and prominence that a look must have to attend any party and social event.