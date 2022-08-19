These are the 10 photos with the most likes

On the occasion of World Photography Day, we remember which photos have managed to accumulate the most likes on Instagram throughout the history of the platform.

Instagram is the photographic social network par excellence. For this reason, and coinciding with the world Photography Day, which is celebrated this August 19, at MarketingDirecto.com we wanted to make a compilation of the photos they have managed to accumulate more likes in the whole Instagram story.

Although it now includes the option to publish stories, reels and other types of videos, and is full of selfie and images of sculpted bodies in swimsuits, It began as a platform on which to capture beauty around us.

In fact, in its beginnings the photographs had a square shape, in honor of the polaroid cameras and Kodak, and the (few) filters that were available imitated the color of the images of yesteryear.

Today, 12 years after her birth, she is the fifth most used social network globally and it has 1.221 million monthly active users.

These are the photos that have achieved the most likes on Instagram

1. The egg that dethroned Kylie Jenner (56.1 million likes)

With the purpose of break Kylie Jenner’s record on Instagram, which until now was the image with the most ‘Like’ on the platform, the @World_record_egg account was born. Currently, the photograph of an egg is the one with the most likes on the entire social network, which has achieved a whopping 56.1 million likes and has been ranked number 1 in the ranking.

2. Twins ad (32.7 million likes)

In this image, the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the person with the most followers on this social network, appears with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and two ultrasounds. Through this image, they announced on October 28, 2021 that they were going to be parents of twins

3. The last photo of XXXtentacion (29.9 million likes)

Despite dazzling with a peculiar beauty, this image has a tragic story behind it. It is the only photograph of rapper XXXtentacion’s profile, since the others were eliminated. The image was published after the murder of the singer, who was shot at age 20.

4. Ariana Grande’s big day (26.5 million likes)

The wedding between the singer Ariana Grande Y Dalton Gomez It is one of the events that has raised the most passion on Instagram. This photo, which captures a couple kiss between lights and decorative elements, adds 26.5 million likes and is located in the fourth place of the ranking drawn up on the occasion of World Photography Day.

5. Zendaya’s ‘Happy Birthday’ to Tom Holland (25.1 million likes)

The photograph of another couple bears the Fifth place of photographs with the most likes on Instagram. The actress Zendaya congratulate Tom Holland with this beautiful black and white image that already accumulates more of 25 million of hearts.

6. The recreation of the mythical ‘meme’ (24.5 million likes)

An image with a mocking tone could not be missing from this ranking. In this, Tom Holland recreates the famous Spiderman ‘meme’ with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfieldreaching 24.5 million likes.

7. Billie Eilish’s new look (22.8 million likes)

It is clear that portraits work (almost) always well on Instagram. East of the singer billie eilishwhich was uploaded in March 2021 when she changed her look and she dyed her hair blondehas already 22.8 million ‘Like’.

8. A historic change of club (21.9 million likes)

After various controversies and much commotion, in August 2021, Messi signed left Barcelona behind, the club where he has developed most of his football career, and signed for the Paris Saint Germain (PSG). These first photos of Messi in the French team have triumphed on the social network and occupy the eighth position of publications with the most likes.

9. Magazine Posing

billie eilish slips back into the ranking: his posed for the magazine cover fashion last year it has reached 21.8 million likes to date. A tribute to World Photography Day.

10. Messi’s first triumph with Argentina

Again, messi and football star in a viral image on Instagram. In this one, which closely follows the previous one on the list in terms of number of likes, the footballer appears embracing the trophy that Argentina won in the Copa America 2021.