“The years weigh and playing in CDMX affects their performance”

Victor Manuel VucetichRayados coach, spoke to ‘The last word’ of ‘Fox Sports’ about the adaptation and performance of Brazilian Dani Alves with Andrés Lillini’s Pumas.

“I was lucky enough to work with Ronaldinho and he was the best player in the world, he showed his quality. Unfortunately, I already had him on the court where he had lost that taste for playing. Dani Alves brings a very firm intention to continue participating. Alves It has been a permanent record of a professional. I think it’s costing him, the years are weighing on him and, of course, playing in Mexico City is also affecting him a lot so that his performance isn’t adequate”.

Despite the poor results that the auriazul team has spun this Opening 2022the ‘King Midas’ assured that the work of the Argentine helmsman cannot be qualified, who has also given great satisfaction to the club.

“As a companion to Lillini, has made several extraordinary seasons with little material. I believe that he is adapting and looking for a way to be able to frame this team. You can’t rate a coach for a few games, because he’s had fantastic seasons”.

Since Alves debuted with Pumas on Matchday 5 against Mazatlán, he has not been able to celebrate a victory with the felines.

