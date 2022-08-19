The Wild Girl, an adventure of romance and mystery with “Cinépolis Guarantee”





A new movie hits the big screen and this time it’s about “The Wild Girl”, a story that will surely catch you instantly.

What is it about?

“The Wild Girl” He gives us a mystery set in the sixties and set in the swamps of North Carolina. The protagonist Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who, after being abandoned, grows up alone in the dangerous swamps and after years of being “the swamp girl” becomes a living legend among the inhabitants of Barkley Cove.

Kya opens up to a new and surprising world attracted by two young people from the town. When one of them is found dead, she is immediately singled out as the prime suspect by the entire community. This event threatens to reveal dark secrets and puts the inhabitants of the community in check.

The story behind The Wild Girl?

Based on the novel of the same name written by Delia Owens, it was positioned as the best-selling book of 2019 and 2020, Best Seller # 1 by the New York Times and part of the Reese Witherspoon Book Club: Reese’s Book Club.

The 3000 Pictures film, in association with Harper Collins Publisher and Hello Sunshine, a production house founded by Reese Witherspoon, is directed by Olivia Newman and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson and Michael Hyatt.

the wild girl features a soundtrack composed by Mychael Danna and the main theme Carolina. In addition, it was written by Taylor Swift, who after reading the novel was inspired by the story to compose and perform an original song. Using instruments of the time in which the story is based.

The Wild Girl has a Cinépolis Guarantee

The writer of the best-selling novel, Delia Owens wrote a compelling timeless story inspired by experiences from her own childhood and career as a wildlife biologist, as well as the years she spent living and working in Africa studying animals.

You cannot miss the adventure of this extraordinary heroine set in a magnificent and enigmatic setting. Which has the Cinépolis Guarantee seal and will have a preview in VIP formats from August 18 to 24. With exclusive promotions in Cinépolis VIP candy stores.

Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy “The Wild Girl” before everyone in Cinépolis. Remember that it will only be for one week, from August 18 to 24.



