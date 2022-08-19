The US Redemption Team will have its documentary on Nexflix with production by Lebron and Wade | The film will walk the path to Olympic gold in Beijing 2006

The conjunction of streaming platforms and basketball has become a combo with a guarantee of success. The banner turned out “The Last Dance”, the documentary that shows Michael Jordan’s career in focus since his last season in the NBA. However, the furor generated “Untold: Malice at the Palace”, the documentary that narrates the famous pitched battle between Indiana Pacers players with colleagues and Detroit Pistons fans in 2004; Y “Claw”the Adam Sandler film that recounts the experiences of a talent recruiter who must travel the world to look for a future new star of the North American League and with several real players as protagonists; They showed Netflix the benefits of that symbiosis.

With this successful background, Netflix already has a new challenge in its sights: With the production of two NBA megastars like LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, the platform announced “The Reedem Team“(The Redemption Team)a documentary focused on the United States team that recovered the Olympic gold in the 2008 Beijing Games after the consecration of Argentina in Athens 2004. LeBron and Wade, who were part of that champion team, had also been members of the Athens squad , the so-called Team of Nightmares, who lost in the semifinals against Rubén Magnano’s team.

“Netflix and the International Olympic Committee collaborated with executive producers Dwyane Wade and LeBron James for The Redeem Team, a new documentary about the United States men’s Olympic basketball team’s quest for gold at the 2008 Beijing OlympicsNetflix announced on its social networks, where it reported that the premiere is scheduled for October 7.

The Argentine Chicano

Quick of reflexes, the Argentine Basketball Confederation reacted on its social networks, with the link of the trailer of the film of the 2004 Argentine National Team produced by the International Olympic Committee. “Hey Lebron and Wade. Did you see the prequel? ‘The Golden Generation’. It’s about a group of guys from the south of the world who beat the invincible team, starring Manu Ginóbili, Luis Scola, Nocioni, Delfino, Oberto and an incredible team!”responded the CAB on its Twitter account.

After the failures of the US teams in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and, above all, after losing Olympic gold in 2004 for the first time since the NBA players joined in 1992, USA Basketball summoned coach Mike Krzyzewski to regain hegemony. In this context, the DT cited, in addition to James and Wade, figures such as Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Jason Kidd and Chris Paul, among others, to form that team that recovered self-esteem and dominancewhich remained until today, and now Netflix will seek to reflect from its platform.