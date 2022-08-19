The truth about the friendship of Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie

Jolie was cast as Thena and Hayek as Ajak in 2021’s “Eternals,” and the pair were a formidable off-screen duo as they quickly became friends.

“I discovered a soul sister who is similar to me in many ways,” Hayek told Elle in 2021 while discussing her “Eternals” co-star. “I felt like I’ve known her my whole life,” she added. Her characters were closely linked to Gemma Chan’s Sersi and Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari, but the veteran Hollywood actresses formed an especially close bond.

