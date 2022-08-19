The ‘tank top’ returns, the basic shirt that swept the 2000s

That fashion is cyclical has been more than proven by the trends that have triumphed in recent years. Season after season we witness how those clothing items and accessories that swept the street style several decades ago and how they adapt to the present.

Style prescribers, along with generation Z, are partly responsible for this return of old trends that are coming back to revolutionize the industry. If 2021 was the year in which the most popular pants or dresses were imposed in the 90s, this 2022 will be remembered as the year of the great return of clothing pieces that marked the looks of celebrities in the early 2000s.

Bella Hadid with the controversial low-rise pants that are back in fashion GTRES

Rosalía, with her micro shorts in the purest Britney Spears style, or Bella Hadid, with the controversial low-rise pants that Christina Aguilera wore non-stop, are two of the prescribers who have already joined the Y2K (Year 2000) aesthetic that breaks out with force this season.

The latest piece to come back into fashion? The tank top, the basic t-shirt that marked several of the looks of Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Aniston more than twenty years ago. in the header of sex in new yorkCarrie Bradshaw paired her iconic white tutu with a pink tank top.

Image of the iconic dress worn by Carrie Bradshaw in the header of the series ‘Sex and the City’ GTRES

A very comfortable and versatile piece that quickly won over the actress, who on numerous occasions proved that this piece was a wardrobe staple, such as when she was seen on the streets of Manhattan wearing corduroy pants with rolled-up hems, a scarf with leopard print and accessories -hat and ankle boots- in brown.

Sarah Jessica Parker with her styling in April 2010 NIKOLAY IGNATOVICH

A style that could well inspire today, like Aniston’s, who is still betting on this design to wear with pants. Rachel Green’s Ella character in friends He also appeared several times on screen with this garment that is very easy to combine.

Jennifer Aniston with a comfortable look with a ‘tank top’ through the streets of New York Agency / Bestimage USA

The creative tandem formed by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada, Loewe and Bottega Veneta are some of the fashion firms that have recovered this T-shirt with thick straps and a round neckline that is made of ribbed fabric. The Madrilenian María Pombo has been one of the first influencers in wearing the Loewe design that is already sweeping sales and is priced at 270 euros. She wears it with high-waisted jeans, cowboy boots – another trend that hits hard – and a basic sweater.

María Pombo already has the most desired ‘tank top’ from Loewe Instagram @mariapombo

For its part, the Prada model triumphs among it girls internationals such as Emili Sindlev, who combines it with a skirt with a checkered pattern that stands out for its pleated design -in her hand she also carries the matching blazer- a look that adds to the fashion of the schoolgirl aesthetic that will be seen , and a lot, in autumn.

Emili Sindlev surrenders to the schoolgirl aesthetic Instagram @emilisindlev

The sisters Chiara and Valentina Ferragni also have their tank tops favourites. Chiara opts for a short, cropped design with a slightly tighter neckline, which she wears with high-waisted denim shorts from Louis Vuitton. A set that is an inspiration for these summer days.

Chiara Ferragni wears the tank top with shorts Instagram @chiaraferragni

The same goes for Valentina’s styling, which opts for a basic cream-colored design with flared shorts, one of her fetish pieces of clothing for the hottest weeks of the year.

Valentina Ferragni opts to combine the piece with shorts Instagram @valentinaferragni

Another celebrity who also joins the cowboy aesthetic with the fashion of the tank top It’s Kendall Jenner, who has visited a Wyoming ranch in a very appropriate look: a white T-shirt with the phrase “J’adore cowboys” and a denim miniskirt with a frayed hem.