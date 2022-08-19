The Survivor has a peculiar and interesting view on the holocaust – Spoiler Time

We can probably believe that we have seen everything about the Jewish holocaust, and when we see another story about it, we think we know precisely what they are going to tell us again: mistreatment, deaths, forced separations and painful genocides. Schindler’s List (1993) of steven spielberg It is one of the greatest true stories about this dark anecdote of universal history that has been brought to the big screen: impeccable photography, a monochrome stylizer that adds to the story and not in a presumptuous way; a moving and inspiring human story that continues to impact generations. Barry Levinsonaward-winning director Oscar by rain man (1989) directed one of his most important films, The Survivor (Fighting for my life)where he tells the story of Harry Hafta young man who must learn to box in the Nazi concentration camps to survive, but what he never learns is how to bear the guilt and reproaches that he himself makes for having survived at any cost.

The story is based on the memoirs of Alan Haft, eldest son of the boxer and survivor, in which he tells, among many other things, how the memory and idea of ​​a woman his father knew in his youth helped him stay alive. A story that, although it seems that it has a usual and daily narrative, breaks at every moment to be able to tell a lifetime of pain, nostalgia and suffering of a single man after leaving the Nazi concentration camps free. Barry Levinson masterfully uses color correction to tell three narrative threads: the character’s present, with a usual color filter; black and white for the dark stay in the concentration camps; the sepia tones that shape nostalgic memories of his life. In this way the story jumps from time to memory and also to the present, without the viewer getting lost in the mission of understanding the story. We know the reasons for the emotional fragmentation of Harry Haftthe root of his suppressed emotions at the same time as his darkest fears in combination with the memory of a woman who doesn’t know if she’s still alive and who doesn’t let him move on either.

Ben Foster had to go down 28 kilos to embody Harry Haft, a man who lived through the most atrocious act perpetrated against a race and knew how to survive, but never left the prison of guilt or the memory that this left him. An internally broken character, a prisoner of his sins, of the demons that he brought with him when he left the fields during the World War IIall this led from emotional containment, an internal disability that many survivors of war or violent events present as a result of trauma. The actor gives us the best performance of his career with this boxer who at times reminds us of a Rocky Balboa in his jogs along the beach and also to wild bull within the same ring with emotionally exhausting expressive shots. It is simply relevant and exceptional what Ben Foster achieve with this character.

It would be unfair of me not to give credit as a great supporting actress to Vicky Krieps What Miriamthe wife of Harry, who knew how to deal with the emotional ups and downs of an emotionally disabled man and also with the memory of a woman of whom he had only an idea, but was aware that she was occupying her husband’s mind. A character so complex and profound that only Krieps could have understood and carried out for the acting quality that he has always shown us since the ghost thread (2017) of Paul Thomas Anderson. She is just beautiful and cool! I do not intend to reveal too much because it is a film that, as I write in the first paragraphs, does not have such a usual narrative. It is discovered as it is seen and what is shown in the trailer are just a few lines of a whole story of resilience, survival and guilt.

In the end, The Survivor (Fighting for my life) It seems like just another movie, but you don’t expect what you see and what they tell you. It is relevant, authentic and imposing.