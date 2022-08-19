the surprising agreement to strengthen their marriage

This Monday August 15 is a special day for Ben Affleck, who, weeks after marrying Jennifer Lopez, considered by himself as the woman of his life, is celebrating his 50th birthday. Everything seems to indicate that the illustrious actor will not be able to blow out the candles, nor will he be able to celebrate his half-century of life in the company of his wife, since, as he has revealed Hollywood Life Using the testimony of a person close to the singer, a few days ago the couple made the important decision to put land in the middle between them with the sole objective of strengthening their relationship and focusing on their multiple professional commitments.

Willing to make it all work this time, marriage He has decided to distance himself for several weeks to miss each other and then fuck each other with more desire. An idea that they consider perfect to keep alive the flame of love. In this way, the singer and the actor could focus one hundred percent on their careers, which have accumulated endless successes and projects: «The only thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that It entails doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and that’s perfect, because when they’re apart they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” the source explained.

However, it is not even known if the actor will have time for celebrations, since he is currently facing several projects that require all his attention and all his time. Ben is immersed in the filming of the next Aquaman moviea film in which he will again get into the skin of the iconic Batman, and also in the production of a film project about Sonny Vaccaro, still unnamed, in which he is working hand in hand with his great friend, Matt Damon, with who, in addition to having written the script, is going to star in the story.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckGTRES

As if this were not enough, it is known that Affleck is also participating, as a producer, in a film that narrates the life of the apostle Saint Paul, and that he has in mind to direct and interpret a remake of Witness for the Prosecution, a judicial drama inspired by an Agatha Christie play, hence it is most likely that he will not have much time left to celebrate his 50th birthday.

What is also completely unknown is whether Ben and Jennifer will meet again on this very special day, although, if they do not, surely the American filmmaker receives a call or a message from his beloved, who was located ago just a few days in Los Angeles, since, as a close friend of the artist confessed to Hollywood Life, they “they are always talking, texting and even recording when they are apart working.”

Be that as it may, the truth is that Ben Aflleck has added a year of life in one of the sweetest moments of his life and just a few days after returning from his romantic honeymoon with the singer of On the Floor, which took place in Paris several weeks after saying ‘I do’ in Las Vegas.