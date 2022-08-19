The Squid Game: Steven Spielberg watched the series in just three days and loved it

The first episode of The Squid Game premiere on September 17, 2021 on Netflix and since then Hwang Dong-hyuk’s fiction has become a global phenomenon, whose impact on popular culture has been remarkable. The series of macabre children’s games has gone from zero to one hundred in thousandths of a second and currently the characters in the story, and their costumes, are already known by a large number of viewers. The person in charge of The Squid Game He’s a huge fan of Steven Spielberg. (who has already commented on his opinion of the series publicly) and has confessed in an interview for dead line who was able to speak with the filmmaker recently, and the creator of jurassic-park in the audiovisual he told him that he saw the series in three days and that he was delighted.

“Meeting him and sharing a conversation was the most memorable moment for me in this entire season of promotions and awards. She told me that she saw The Squid Game and finished it in three days and really enjoyed it. I was very happy to hear that“said Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also revealed that he is a big fan of the director. “Spielberg was my idol growing up. Who doesn’t admire his work? We’ve all grown up with ET or Tiburn.”

Season 2 will still take a while to premiere on Netflix

season 2 of The Squid Game is currently in development and will feature a series of more violent and macabre games. The details of the story are not yet known, but it is evident that the arc of Lee Jung-jae as the main protagonist will be followed. It took Hwang Dong-hyuk ten years to make the first season of The Squid Game, so this new season will take a little while to arrive. It is better to do things calmly and well done, and more so with this product that is one of the most successful of Netflix along with stranger things either sex education.