The Renaissance altarpieces seen in three dimensions in the style of Minecraft

An initiative of a company recreates in three dimensions the churches that form part of the route of the Renaissance altarpieces in eastern León. It is a proposal that is carried out by the company Minecrafteate, whose objective is the dissemination of heritage and historical resources, as well as creating relevant opportunities to give life to areas of Spain that suffer from depopulation problems.

This company is made up of three people (two builders, Alberto Santamarina and Gabriel García, and a narrator and screenwriter, Nora Pulido). It began in 2014 from the replica of the Museum of Human Evolution in Burgos. Seeing the success it had, they were encouraged to make larger replicas of the rest of Spain, such as the Burgos Cathedral, the Lope de Vega Theater in Seville, or the Donostia City Hall, among others. At the beginning, the objective of the project was merely entertainment and the desire to show the creations. Seeing the greater repercussion that it began to have, both in the local media and public of all ages and from all countries (apart from Spain, they have seen it in Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia), they decided to give more uses to the project apart from simple entertainment. The first initiative of all was to take advantage of this repercussion (and the fame that the Minecraft game itself has) and promote the replicated monuments through this video game, telling their history, location and information websites through the posts in the blog (https://minecrafteateaspain.blogspot.com/).

Over time they continued with YouTube posts and videos showing the replicas, until in July, taking advantage of a business trip to Castilla-La Mancha, they decided to upload voiceover videos. In this way they have created a mini-documentary format with the replica. The same steps are executed with the other videos.