The PSG coach speaks for the first time about the Neymar-Mbappé relationship, tells how the meeting between the stars was

At a press conference, Christophe Galtiercoach of Paris Saint-Germainbroke the silence about the atmosphere of tension in the club after the controversy generated by Kylian Mbappe Y Neymar.

The coach stated that there are no problems between the two stars and stressed that the talk proposed by the club solved the issue.

“There are no problems. We met the next day to fix everything, to tell each other what we had to say to each other,” he said.

“We had a very pleasant week of work, we prepared well for the match against Lille, we took advantage of the training sessions. The problem disappeared the next day,” he added.

The controversy between the Brazilian and the French occurred in the match against Montpellier. Mbappe took the first penalty PSG andn the match and failed. But 20 minutes later, the Parisian team got another penalty, but Neymar He was in charge of collecting it.

PSG vs.returns to the field this Sunday to face Lille for the third day of the Ligue 1. The match will be broadcast on ESPN and Star+.

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar during a PSG match in the 2020/21 Champions League Getty Images

PSG ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF GERMAN THILO KEHRER

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced this Wednesday the transfer of the German international centre-back, Thilo Kehrer, to the West Ham English for an amount that has not been made public.

Kehrer, signed by the PSG in 2018 from Schalke 04 in exchange for 37 million euros, he had only one more year of contract with the Parisian club, until 2023.

In his four seasons at the Parc des Princes, the 25-year-old defender played against the PSG 128 games, scored four goals, gave two assists, and won, among other titles, three French league championships.