The private island Necker Island is the most exclusive paradise in the Caribbean

Something has the Caribbean Sea that catches us over and over again. Its famous warm and crystal clear turquoise waters, its coral reefs and its white sand make it one of the most desired places in the world. And there is an island, which is not secret, but private, which has become a paradise for those seeking exclusivity and privacy. We talk about Necker Island, a 300,000 square meter island in the British Virgin Islands, owned by Sir Richard Branson, also owner of the Virgin brand. After more than two years of remodelingafter Hurricane Irma, the island opens its doors more beautiful than ever. Is it possible that Necker Island surprises you? Surely, because here everything is exceptional.

A paradise within a paradise

On the island rises a refined complex whose design and dimensions are in harmony with the environment.

Respecting the nature of the place, it has a sleeps 48 adults and six children in Balinese-style houses. It has five infinity pools, two tennis courts and all the amenities that make your stay a paradise.

Guests have a team of 60 employees who cover all needs, both service, gastronomy and entertainment. On this island there are endless places to visit and activities to do.

absolute privacy

All the houses have incredible panoramic views of the sea and «although no two are the same, all offer total privacy«, say responsible for the island. In addition, they have a large terrace and some even have their own pool.

It can be reserved exclusively, although at certain times of the year, it is possible to rent individual rooms.

one night in Necker Island leaves for 128,000 euros and includes accommodationfull board, round trip boat transfer from Virgin airports on Isla Gorda or Beef Island, water sports equipment (kitesurfing, sailing, snorkeling, diving…) and boat transfer between Necker and Moskito Island, among others.

As we have said, those who seek absolute privacy come to this place, because if they boast of something, it is exclusivity.. This is where years ago, Princess Diana of Wales spent the summer with her children, just like Kate Winslet.

wellness sanctuary

your ccommitment to the environment is a constant as its objective is to preserve the wonders of the environment Natural way. They use renewable energy, strict food supply policies and protect endangered animals.

The private island has treatment rooms Samudra Spa, that combine relaxing and therapeutic treatments with a quiet space next to the beach. It is not the only private island in the world, but it is one of the most exquisite so far and with all kinds of services that will make you never want to leave there.